Most Likely Heel or Face Turns at WWE Payback and AEW All Out 2023

Credit: WWE.com.

It's rare that WWE and All Elite Wrestling have major events on the same weekend, but both companies will be looking to make a splash this weekend as the summer winds down.



WWE Payback 2023 on Saturday will feature Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Finn Bálor and Damian Priest, and Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.



AEW All Out 2023 on Sunday will feature Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley, plus Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita.



The cards may not feature all of the top talent in each company, but both can tell stories that will change the complexion of the business.



The following are the most likely face and heel turns to come out of Payback and All Out.

