Mookie Betts, the Los Angeles Angels and MLB's Biggest Winners and Losers of August

John Fisher/Getty Images

Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers

It's not quite as breathtaking as what Mookie Betts and the Dodgers or Julio Rodríguez and the Mariners have done over the past month, but how about the Brew Crew and the sudden emergence of a third ace to go along with Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff?

After striking out 13 Reds in six scoreless innings of work in his final start of July, Peralta won all five of his August starts with a 2.10 ERA, a 0.90 WHIP and a 13.8 K/9. The combination of his pitching and much more timely hitting by the Brewers offense has been the biggest catalyst behind a 17-8 month and a "becoming slightly comfortable" lead in the NL Central.

Bryce Harper and Trea Turner

Through August 4, both of Philadelphia's supposed-to-be team leaders looked nothing like their usual selves. Turner was batting a pedestrian .236 while Harper had just five home runs in his first 337 trips to the plate.

But remember, remember the fifth of August as the day Philadelphia finally emerged as a legitimate World Series threat, as Harper has clubbed nine home runs in his last 91 trips to the plate (batting .382 in the process) while Turner has hit .364 with eight dingers of his own.

No-Hitters

In May 2021, there were four single-pitcher no-hitters thrown in the span of 15 days. It was a ridiculous run, considering there were only three such performances from June 2021 through July 2023. But in early August, we were treated to not one but two single-pitcher no-nos by Houston's Framber Valdez and Philadelphia's trade deadline acquisition Michael Lorenzen.

Valdez also tossed seven no-hit innings a few weeks later—before the bullpen not only blew that no-hitter but also the game altogether. And San Francisco's Alex Cobb almost had a no-hitter Tuesday night, sadly losing it with two outs in the ninth inning.

Kerry Carpenter, Detroit Tigers

Happy almost-birthday to Carpenter, who turns 26 on Sept. 2 and spent his final month as a 25-year-old destroying opposing pitchers. In 20 games played from August 5-26, he hit .417/.475/.847 with nine home runs. He also just snapped a 24-game streak of reaching base via hit, walk or HBP.

Considering his recent success has been largely overlooked in light of the team not being relevant in the standings, it's reminiscent of the late-season leap Nathaniel Lowe made around this time in 2022.

Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

When I was putting together the list of candidates for this piece on Monday afternoon, Jose Altuve was one of several "maybe if he does something special tonight or tomorrow" options to be crowned a winner. And then he went out and hit for the first cycle of his career as the Astros won their third consecutive blowout.

After that performance, his August numbers climbed to .379/.458/.563. And if you introduce July 31 to the data set, he's up to eight stolen bases in his last 26 games. That's a 50-swipe 162-game pace for a guy who had stolen 48 bags in the previous five seasons combined.