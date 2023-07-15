6 MLB Teams Primed for a 2nd-Half Surge into the 2023 Playoffs

0 of 6

For the teams that entered Major League Baseball's 2023 All-Star break out of the postseason picture, the glass-half-full perspective is that there is plenty of season yet to be played. A lot can change in 2.5 months, like in 2015 when Toronto and Texas both entered the break with a sub-.500 record before posting the AL's best and second-best records in the second half of the season to each win their division.

The glass-half-empty perspective is that those teams were very much the exception to the rule.

Since MLB expanded the postseason to 10 teams for 2012, there have been just four clubs that made the playoffs after entering the break with a losing record: 2015 Toronto Blue Jays (45-46), 2015 Texas Rangers (42-46), 2017 Chicago Cubs (43-45) and 2021 St. Louis Cardinals (44-46).

Those four teams and the 2021 Atlanta Braves (44-44) were also the only squads to make the postseason after entering the break at least 4.0 games back for a playoff spot.

The postseason field expanded to 12 teams for last season, but that didn't exactly pave the way for second-half comebacks. The only teams that "surged" into the playoffs were Cleveland (46-44, 2.0 GB in AL Central) and St. Louis (50-44, 0.5 GB in NL Central).

Second-half comebacks do happen, though. They're usually teams overcoming a deficit of two games or fewer, but on average, there have been 2.4 teams per year (dating back to 2012) that made the postseason despite trailing at the All-Star break.

Who will do it this year?

Based on a combination of remaining schedule, roster health, recent performance and a whole lot of gut feeling, we're picking one "gee, thanks, Captain Obvious" team, one solid candidate and one reasonable long shot from each league to erase its current deficit and make the playoffs.

