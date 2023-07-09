MLB Midseason Rankings For the Top 10 Pitching Staffs in 2023

0 of 11

Following our recent ranking of Major League Baseball's top 10 offenses in 2023, it's time to give the pitching staffs their due.

And, truth be told, this ranking process was much more challenging.

No, there was no temptation to put Colorado, Kansas City or Oakland in the top 10. But the gap between the fourth-best pitching staff and the 16th-best pitching staff isn't wide, and it can change considerably in the span of a single blowout.

It doesn't help matters that the two go-to sites for WAR (FanGraphs and Baseball Reference) drastically disagree on the value added by pitching.

For team batting WAR, the rankings between the two sites are almost identical. For team pitching WAR, though, we entered Friday with Seattle (No. 3 on FanGraphs; No. 16 on Baseball Reference) and Cincinnati (No. 2 on Baseball Reference; No. 20 on FanGraphs) either elite or below-average, depending on which site you prefer.

But both sites agree that the Phillies have a top five pitching staff right now, and they had the sixth-worst team ERA (4.72) just five weeks ago. So, if you don't like where your team is ranked (or not ranked), that could change in a big way in a few weeks.

We'll list the fWAR for each team in our top 10, but that wasn't one of the main data points we looked at. ERA, WHIP, FIP, K/BB and HR/9 were the biggies, with the top teams ideally having both a starting rotation and a bullpen that scored well in several of those categories.

Statistics current through the start of play Saturday.