MLB Midseason Rankings For the Top 10 Offenses in 2023

1 of 11

Scott Kane/Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles

Early on, Baltimore was both drawing walks and stealing bases at MLB-best paces. But the O's have grown more aggressive at the plate and less aggressive on the basepaths, resulting in a steep decline on offense dating back to the beginning of June. Their year-to-date numbers still look solid, but at this point, they don't rank in the top 30 percent of the league in any major category.

Houston Astros

Thanks in large part to both Alex Bregman and José Abreu snapping out of their rough starts, Houston has pulled a reverse Baltimore, getting markedly better as the season has progressed. The Astros' OPS has increased from .697 in March/April to .718 in May, .761 in June and now .840 in a small July sample size. They are right on the cusp of a top 10 offense, most honorable among these honorable mentions.

New York Mets

For as woefully disappointing as the Mets have been, they rank ninth in home runs (105) and have been slightly better than average in wRC+ (102). The problem (aside from the pitching) is that 64 of those 105 home runs have come with the bases empty, as both their batting average (.240) and OBP (.317) are below average.

New York Yankees

Like the Mets, the Yankees can crush the ball, presently fifth in the majors with 120 home runs. But they have been even worse about getting runners on base, batting .232 with a .301 OBP that very nearly ranks dead last. At least they have capitalized on the biggest opportunities, batting .392/.400/.529 in their 60 plate appearances with the bases loaded.

Philadelphia Phillies

There's certainly no shortage of talent in the Phillies lineup, as they are paying five hitters at least $20 million just this season. However, Kyle Schwarber is somewhat negating his 22 home runs by batting .188, while both Bryce Harper and Trea Turner are slugging below .400. As a result, they've spent a whole lot of money for a lineup that has been marginally better than average.

San Francisco Giants

Save for stolen bases—where the Giants have been one of the least aggressive teams in the majors with just 41 swipes—San Francisco has been darn near identical to Baltimore in overall offensive impact. They are neck-and-neck in wRC+, Offense Rating and all three portions of the teamwide triple-slash. The Giants only hit 23 home runs in June, yet ranked fourth in the majors at 5.35 runs scored per game.