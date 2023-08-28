Maria Sakkari Complained of Marijuana Smell at 2023 US Open During Upset Loss

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Maria Sakkari was leading Monday's first-round match against Rebeka Masarova at the U.S. Open.

And then she mentioned to the chair umpire that she smelled something.

"It was weed," Sakkari said, per the Associated Press.

While she was up 4-1 in the opening set, she went on to lose the match 6-4, 6-4.

The No. 8 seed stressed that the smell didn't bother her too much and wasn't the reason she lost, although the AP noted Nick Kyrgios also complained about smelling marijuana last year.

"You don't really think about it, because all you care is just to win the match," Sakkari said. "I smelled it, but that was it. Like, it wasn't something that I paid attention to."

Monday's loss was more of the same for Sakkari this year when it comes to Grand Slam struggles. She lost in the round of 32 at the Australian Open before falling in the round of 128 at the French Open and Wimbledon.

She is still looking for the first major title of her career.