Caroline Wozniacki Tops Prozorova at US Open in 1st Grand Slam Match Since Unretiring

Competing in her first major since ending her three-year retirement earlier this summer, former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki defeated Tatiana Prozorova in straight sets in the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday night.

The two-time U.S. Open finalist won/lost by scores of 6-3, 6-2. She is now 2-2 since returning to competition.

Wozniacki got off to a great start in the first set. She broke Prozorova twice, including for the set point.

In the second set, Wozniacki's veteran experience continued to shine pulled away from Prozorova. Wozniacki broke her twice before Prozorova earned a break point of her own. However, the veteran closed things out with a third break point to advance to the second round.

A 30-time singles champion and 2018 Australian Open winner, Wozniacki stepped away from tennis in January 2020. During her time away from competition, she gave birth to two children with her husband, former NBA player David Lee. She announced her return to the sport in June in an essay for Vogue.

"Can I win the US Open? I think so," she wrote at the time. "Can I win the Australian Open? I think so. That's why I'm doing this. And I guess we'll see what happens."

The 33-year-old made her return at the Canadian Open earlier this month, winning her first match against qualifier Kimberly Birrell in straight sets before losing to 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the second round. She then lost in the first round of the Western & Southern Open against Varvara Gracheva, who was a late replacement for Elina Svitolina.

After returning to the victory column on Monday, Wozniacki is now set to face No. 11 seed and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the second round. Kvitova defeated Cristina Busca in straight sets on Monday.