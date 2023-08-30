Ranking MLB's Top 10 AL and NL MVP Candidates with 1 Month to Go

1 of 12

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

10. SS Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

After a middling first half, Witt has been one of the best players in baseball since the All-Star break, hitting .317/.356/.623 with 12 home runs and 11 steals in 40 games. The 23-year-old is now working on a 26-homer, 38-steal, 4.1-WAR campaign, and he has also taken a huge step forward defensively at shortstop.

9. OF Adolis García, Texas Rangers

A steady run producer in the middle of a stacked Texas lineup, García sports a 123 OPS+ with 25 doubles, 32 home runs and 95 RBI, and he has an .897 OPS with runners in scoring position. An uptick in his walk rate from 6.1 to 9.8 percent has greatly improved what was a below-average on-base percentage, and his 3.8 WAR is already a career high.

8. 3B José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians

Ramírez has finished in the top six in AL MVP balloting five times in the last six years, and with 21 home runs and 21 steals, he has already clinched his fifth 20/20 season. The 30-year-old has been the only consistent in an underperforming Guardians lineup, and while they are a long shot in the AL Central race, it's hard to imagine where they would be without him.

7. 2B Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers

With 5.8 WAR in 131 games, Semien already has his fourth 5-WAR season in the past five years, and his numbers have ticked up across the board as he is hitting .277/.348/.461 for a 119 OPS+ with 32 doubles, 20 home runs, 81 RBI and 13 steals. He has also provided more defensive value than any second baseman in the league.

6. OF Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox

The 2023 season has been a disaster for the White Sox, outside of Robert finally staying healthy for a full season and living up to his superstar potential. The 26-year-old has played in 125 of 132 games for the South Siders and has a 134 OPS+ with 33 doubles, 34 home runs and 5.2 WAR. The slugging center fielder has also been a terrific defender (9 DRS, 2.3 UZR/150) and could be headed for his second Gold Glove.

Others Receiving Consideration: OF Randy Arozarena (TB), RP Félix Bautista (BAL), SS Bo Bichette (TOR), 3B Alex Bregman (HOU), SP Luis Castillo (SEA), SP Gerrit Cole (NYY), 3B Isaac Paredes (TB), C Adley Rutschman (BAL)