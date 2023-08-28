Yankees Rumors: Aaron Boone Would Only Be Fired if Steinbrenner Overrules Cashman

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In the midst of a disastrous season for the New York Yankees, it's fair to wonder about the job security of manager Aaron Boone.

However, SNY's Andy Martino reported the Yankees won't fire Boone unless the team's ownership supersedes the front office in the decision-making process.

"In fact, there is only one way Boone will be fired, according to four sources with direct knowledge of the Yankees' inner workings: managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner would have to overrule GM Brian Cashman and his baseball operations department," Martino stated. "And that has never before happened with a managerial decision."

Steinbrenner has historically followed Cashman's recommendations on managers. Martino noted that "there has been no chatter within Cashman's baseball group" about firing Boone, which could lead to him continuing his tenure beyond this season.

"Boone is an asset, not part of the problem," a high-ranking Yankees official told Martino.

At 62-68, New York is well on its way to its first losing season since 1992. It's been a disappointing campaign for a team that entered the 2023 season with aspirations of competing for a spot in the World Series, something the Yankees haven't achieved since they won their last title in 2009.

However, the Yankees haven't been doomed by managerial decisions this year. Instead, the team has been mired by a flawed roster and multiple injuries to key players. Boone recently received votes of confidence from veterans on the team.

"It's not an easy job," LeMahieu told The Athletic's Brendan Kuty and Chris Kirschner. "I think he handles it great. The players respect him. They enjoy playing for him, but they also respect him."

While New York could likely use a shift from its analytics-based philosophy, Martino pointed out that Cashman is in the first year of a four-year deal, and "neither Cashman nor his program is going anywhere, unless he volunteers to step aside to save Steinbrenner from further 'Fire Cashman' banners and tweets."

It sounds like there aren't many changes coming to the Yankees off the field, so it will be important for the right roster decisions to be made this offseason if they hope to return to their winning ways in 2024.