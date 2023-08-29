Ideal Super Bowl 58 Matchups We'd Love to See Ahead of 2023 NFL Season

1 of 5

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Jets have been the darlings of the 2023 offseason thanks to their trade for star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The future Hall of Famer's presence coupled with the appearance on HBO's Hard Knocks has excitement for this squad reaching a fever pitch ahead of the upcoming season.

While it won't be easy to deliver on the hype, Gang Green does have all the pieces in place to snap the league's longest active playoff drought and make a Super Bowl run.

Should the Jets manage to reach their second Super Bowl ever—the team hasn't been to the big game since Joe Namath delivered on his guarantee and willed his side to an upset over the heavily favored Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III in 1969—there would be no squad more fitting for them to square off with than the Green Bay Packers.

Unlike the Jets, who have woefully underperformed in the NFL's biggest market, the Packers have been one of the most consistent and successful franchises in league history despite playing in the smallest market. Green Bay has earned its 'Titletown' moniker and continues to claim that distinction by winning more NFL championships than any other city.

Rodgers directly contributed to the organization's most recent banner, guiding the Packers past the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV to earn the lone ring of his decorated career. The 39-year-old would likely love a chance to add to his legacy while denying his former employer a record-extending 14th title.

While the Packers aren't one of the top contenders this year—DraftKings gave them +6500 odds to win it all this year, tying them with the New England Patriots, New York Giants and Washington Commanders for the 21st-best—they shouldn't be counted out just yet.

Quarterback Jordan Love should have all of the motivation he needs to succeed after sitting behind Rodgers for the last three seasons. His selection in the first round of the 2020 draft irritated his predecessor, starting off a chain of drama that ultimately led to Rodgers' departure from Green Bay this summer.

Although Love has seen only limited NFL action, he has the tools to take his young team to the promised land in his first year as Green Bay's QB1.