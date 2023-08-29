5 NFL Teams That Should Not Trade for Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

0 of 5

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's been over a month since Jonathan Taylor demanded to be paid or traded by the Indianapolis Colts. With the franchise thus far unwilling to give the star running back a contract extension, a trade could be the most likely outcome to this untenable situation.

According to The Athletic's Mike Jones, Taylor is seeking an extension worth between $14 and $15 million annually. That means a team must not only be willing to shell out some serious draft capital—ESPN's Stephen Holder reported the Colts want the equivalent of a first-round pick in return—but also have the salary-cap space to ink the back to a new contract. Despite the hefty asking cost, Jones reported that NFL execs believe that Taylor will be dealt.

Holder noted that the Colts put a deadline of Tuesday on Taylor finding a suitable trade, noting that six teams have inquired about their back. While plenty of clubs should be interested in Taylor, not all of them would be a great fit for the 24-year-old.

While the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos would be desirable landing spots, other teams don't have that luxury. Taylor's impending extension could cause financial woes for some cash-strapped squads. Some squads already have potential stars on their roster whose breakout seasons could be hindered by the addition of a high-volume back into their platoon.

Any team with a running back making $10 million or more in AAV was not considered, as it's unrealistic to expect them to pay their incumbent and Taylor.

With those factors in mind, here is a list of the least desirable trade destinations—among the teams that would potentially have some serious interest—for Jonathan Taylor.