John Cena's WWE Return Schedule Revealed, Will Appear on 7 Straight SmackDown Shows

It appears fans can look forward to an extended WWE return from John Cena.

The 16-time world champion is now being advertised for seven SmackDown appearances, starting Sept. 1 and running through Oct. 27.

Cena has also been confirmed as Seth Rollins' tag team partner for a match against Imperium's Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser at the WWE Superstar Spectacle event in India on Sept. 8.

It's unclear if Cena's run will continue into November and December, but this is set to be his most regular string of appearances in years. He's wrestled just once this year, losing to Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39, after making only one in-ring appearance during the 2022 calendar year.

In 2021, Cena wrestled at several house shows and dark matches to get himself in ring condition for his Universal championship match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. He's not been a regular on weekly television since his acting career began taking off.

Cena has several film projects currently in limbo as the SAG-AFTRA strike continues. The strike is the likely impetus for Cena to make his way back into the squared circle, as actors are not promoting films being released or making new shows/movies at this time.

In essence: The silver screen's loss is WWE fans' gain.

