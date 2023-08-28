WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights Ahead of Payback

0 of 0

WWE

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage of WWE Raw on August 28 in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Payback PPV is coming up on Saturday, so this is the go-home episode of Raw heading into the event. As such, WWE spent a lot of time hyping the show.

This week's Raw was not without its own highlights. Becky Lynch's feud with Trish Stratus continued when she took on Zoey Stark, Bronson Reed took on Tommaso Ciampa, and Chad Gable battled Ludwig Kaiser.

We also saw The New Day take on The Viking Raiders in a match that reignited their previous feud.

Let's take a look at what happened on Monday's episode of WWE Raw.