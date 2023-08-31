2023 College Football Picks: Week 1 Predictions for Every Game

0 of 9

After a lovely seven-game schedule kicked off the 2023 college football season, the first weekend of September is filled with matchups.

Beginning Thursday night, the slate includes five straight days of action and 87 games around the country.

Sure, the schedule isn't loaded with marquee games. Week 1 is a perfect reminder of the sport's lifeblood; Group of Five and lower-division programs need these outings to financially support their future.

But there will be plenty of drama.

The massive Sunday night showdown between Top 10 teams LSU and Florida State headlines Week 1, and B/R has predictions for each contest involving a Football Bowl Subdivision squad.

AP Top 25 games are on Saturday unless otherwise noted. For the latest spreads on these games, go to DraftKings.