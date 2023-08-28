NFL Agent on Aaron Rodgers, Jets Trade: 'Hey, Lamar Jackson Couldn't Pull It Off'

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

At least one agent came away impressed with the player empowerment shown by Aaron Rodgers in forcing a trade to the New York Jets.

"Hey, Lamar Jackson couldn't pull it off," the agent told Ben Standig of The Athletic.

Jackson, like Rodgers, requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens but was unable to secure a deal. The 2019 NFL MVP instead agreed to a new long-term contract in Baltimore, ending a standoff that caused tension between the two sides for more than a year.

In fairness to Jackson, there is a massive difference between his and Rodgers' situation. Jackson is 26 years old and potentially has a decade remaining of prime-level football. Rodgers is 39 years old and has flirted with retirement in recent years.

The Packers also already had a replacement for Rodgers on their roster in Jordan Love. Baltimore's backup quarterback is Tyler Huntley, a former undrafted free agent who was not impressive when replacing an injured Rodgers last season.

With the Ravens fashioning themselves as a title contender, trading Jackson made no sense from a football perspective.

There is also little—if any—precedent for trading a quarterback of Jackson's caliber at age 26. Deshaun Watson's trade to the Cleveland Browns last year is arguably the closest potential comparison, but that situation was impacted by sexual assault allegations made against Watson.

Jackson has no off-field issues and is one of the league's most valuable playmakers when healthy. The Ravens likely set a massive price tag in trade talks, hence the lack of ability to "force" an exit.