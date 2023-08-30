Deuce Vaughn, Cowboys Who Boosted Stock with Strong Preseason Showing

0 of 3

AP Photo/Brandon Wade

With three preseason games to showcase some of the talent across the Dallas Cowboys roster, some players used the exhibition games to generate buzz and raise their stock heading into the season.

Deuce Vaughn is the obvious name. The 5'5" running back was electric with the ball in his hands and likely earned himself more than just a spot on the roster.

For established veterans, the preseason is a chance to shake off any rust and test their conditioning. For the middle and bottom of the roster, it's a proving ground.

Here's a look at three Cowboys names who used the exhibition season to improve their place on the depth chart or make a strong case to make the team.