Deuce Vaughn, Cowboys Who Boosted Stock with Strong Preseason Showing

Deuce Vaughn, Cowboys Who Boosted Stock with Strong Preseason ShowingAugust 30, 2023
With three preseason games to showcase some of the talent across the Dallas Cowboys roster, some players used the exhibition games to generate buzz and raise their stock heading into the season.
Deuce Vaughn is the obvious name. The 5'5" running back was electric with the ball in his hands and likely earned himself more than just a spot on the roster.
For established veterans, the preseason is a chance to shake off any rust and test their conditioning. For the middle and bottom of the roster, it's a proving ground.
Here's a look at three Cowboys names who used the exhibition season to improve their place on the depth chart or make a strong case to make the team.
OG T.J. Bass
There are a lot of questions regarding the Cowboys' depth up front. There are a lot of options for them to choose from if they have an injury on the interior offensive line, but few have stepped up to be considered reliable yet.
Undrafted free agent T.J. Bass made a case to be considered for one of those spots in the preseason. Dallas has some experience in players such as Josh Ball and Matt Farniok who have seen some action, while 2023 fifth-round pick Asim Richards is also an option.
Bass, arguably, performed better than all of them in preseason, though. The 24-year-old more than held his own in pass protection. According to PFF, he was the only Cowboys lineman who didn't cede a single pressure in all three of the preseason games.
This is a team that could be looking for line help with just one injury. Tyler Smith has the ability to kick outside to tackle, but it's unclear who would take over at his left guard spot.
If Bass continues the work he started in the preseason, he could prove he deserves one of those reserve roles.
S Juanyeh Thomas
Safety is a position that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn holds dear to his heart. Last year, the Cowboys kept five on the initial 53-man roster. This year, they kept six.
Second-year player Juanyeh Thomas did a lot to show he belongs on the roster throughout the preseason. He was one of the team's top tacklers in the three exhibition games, sprinkling in an interception and a tackle for loss to prove he's capable of some splash plays.
At 6'3", 217 pounds, the 23-year-old can play special teams and brings the versatility to act as a linebacker in the box in nickel and dime personnel groupings. Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones alluded to some safeties helping out after DeMarvion Overshown suffered a major injury, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
Donovan Wilson and Jayron Kearse are entrenched as the starters, but this is a defense that will play multiple safeties. Thomas' versatility and motor have carved out a role for him starting in Week 1.
RB Deuce Vaughn
Deuce Vaughn already had all the makings of a fan favorite heading into the preseason. He went to high school in Round Rock, Texas; his dad works for the team as a scout; and he's a memorable player due to his 5'5", 180-pound frame.
However, sixth-round picks aren't even guaranteed to make the roster so he had to earn it. And he did just that by making several highlight plays, including this run where he showed the ability to earn some hard yards despite his size:
The 21-year-old took 13 carries for 64 yards and scored two touchdowns in the Cowboys' first two preseason games. In an offense that is looking for answers at running back outside of Tony Pollard, he proved he's worth considering.
"He's done a really nice job of really just operating in the flow of the installs," head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters. "I think he's done an outstanding job; it's part of the beauty of these preseason games is you give these young guys an opportunity to see what they do, and he's obviously played very big with his opportunities."
Vaughn is not a traditional back by any stretch, but he's shown that he can be the second back in this offense or at least a weapon who gets a few touches in a game that could go for big plays.
Not bad for a sixth-round pick.