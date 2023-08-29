Fantasy Football 2023: Funny League Names to Entertain Your FriendsAugust 29, 2023
Fantasy Football 2023: Funny League Names to Entertain Your Friends
It happens to most serious fantasy football aficionados eventually. After years of complaining about how that keeper or dynasty league is run, you and a few friends, family members or co-workers decide to break away and start your own.
While starting your own fantasy league isn't as involved as, say, Jerry Jones pulling the Dallas Cowboys from the NFL and founding the TexFL, there is work involved.
A good commissioner talks to his managers, finds scoring and roster parameters on which everyone can agree and ensures that good times are had by all. From there, it's a matter of finding a fantasy site that everyone likes, clicking a few tabs and scheduling a draft.
With the 2023 season scheduled to kick off on September 7, now is the perfect time to branch out, play Roger Goodell and and start running that dream league you've always wanted. We're here to help with one of the most important steps—coming up with that perfect league name.
General Tips
If it's at all possible, it's always a good idea to gather your managers before starting up a league. If they're local, a nice dinner or night out can provide a great opportunity to discuss what each individual is looking to get out of the start-up venture.
If managers are scattered, a quick video conference works just as well and perhaps saves you a bit of money. The point here is to find a compromise on the scoring system, the roster settings, the last-place punishment and, yes, the league name.
Finding something that managers have in common can be a great place to start. If it's a family league, a name like "The Jackson 12" could work. If you're all in the landscaping industry, "The Grass Kickers" might be the perfect league name.
More generic names such as "Monday Morning Hangover" or "Weekday Warriors" could also be considered for work-related leagues.
Most fantasy enthusiasts are familiar with the team-naming process. Take a centerpiece player like Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, add a pop-culture reference or funny phrase, do a little mixing and come up with something like "Spicy Bijan."
The same process applies to league names, only you're working with something other than NFL players as a base. Finding commonalities and incorporating them into your league name is a terrific way to make everyone feel invested and involved.
Film, Television and Music Names
The Dirty Dozen
Game of End Zones
Clash of the Tight Ends
Weeknd Warriors
Any Given Sunday (or Thursday or Monday)
A League of Our Own
Cloudy with a Chance of Footballs
How I Metcalf Your Mother
Sunday Night Fever
Purple Reign
The Tight End Theory
Strictly Business
Mystery Sideline Theater 3000
Whose (Goal)Line is It Anyway?
If your team managers don't share a common thread, it's good to go with a reference that most will easily understand. The worlds of film, television and music can provide inspiration, since most folks are at least aware of the existence of popular movies, shows and recording artists.
The trick is to avoid being too niche with your foundational material. Not everyone is familiar with the 1992 film Army of Darkness, for example, so the "Legion of Boomstick" might not land as intended.
Most football fans at least know of the recording artist The Weeknd—quite possibly because he performed at the Super Bowl LV halftime show, so "The Weeknd Warriors" might work.
Game of Thrones is no longer the cultural icon it once was, but most can remember when the HBO vehicle was appointment viewing, so "Game of End Zones" should be recognizable enough.
As a commissioner, you're going to get bonus points from your managers if you know there's a show, film or artist that everyone enjoys.
League Size or Format Suggestions
12 Angry Managers
Big 10
Big 12
Hateful Eight
First (Place)-and-11
14 Managers Down
8-Mile High
Positively PPR
Superflex Able
Group Flext
Commissioners who want to keep things basic can simply go with a name that reflects their league size or league parameters.
Leagues typically involved either 12 or 10 teams, though leagues of other sizes aren't uncommon. If you've settled on a points-per-reception (PPR) league or a superflex format, that can be incorporated into a name as well.
It's a simple concept, but there is some room for originality here. The only limits are imagination and a willingness to put over a bad pun.
Other Suggestions
Sometimes, focusing on the NFL, its players and the game of fantasy football is enough to come up with a good league name. Managers are going to know players like Ezekiel Elliott, Aaron Rodgers, Nick Chubb and Patrick Mahomes, so incorporating their names will always land.
Anything football—real or fantasy—will also be easily understood by your managers, so it's a great place to turn if nothing else is working.
Here are a few of our other favorites:
Me and Mahomes
From A to Zeke
The Chubbthumpers
Mr. Rodgers Neighborhood
Burrow-ken Dreams
Race to Avoid Last Place
No Punt Intended
Baker's Dozen
Fantasy Island
Spreadsheet All-Stars
No Fun League
Paper Tigers
Motley Crew
Playing for Keepers
Greatest Show on Paper