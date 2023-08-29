Fantasy Football 2023: Funny League Names to Entertain Your Friends

0 of 4

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

It happens to most serious fantasy football aficionados eventually. After years of complaining about how that keeper or dynasty league is run, you and a few friends, family members or co-workers decide to break away and start your own.

While starting your own fantasy league isn't as involved as, say, Jerry Jones pulling the Dallas Cowboys from the NFL and founding the TexFL, there is work involved.



A good commissioner talks to his managers, finds scoring and roster parameters on which everyone can agree and ensures that good times are had by all. From there, it's a matter of finding a fantasy site that everyone likes, clicking a few tabs and scheduling a draft.



With the 2023 season scheduled to kick off on September 7, now is the perfect time to branch out, play Roger Goodell and and start running that dream league you've always wanted. We're here to help with one of the most important steps—coming up with that perfect league name.

