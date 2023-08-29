NFL

    Fantasy Football 2023: Funny League Names to Entertain Your Friends

    Kristopher Knox@@kris_knoxCorrespondent IAugust 29, 2023

      It happens to most serious fantasy football aficionados eventually. After years of complaining about how that keeper or dynasty league is run, you and a few friends, family members or co-workers decide to break away and start your own.

      While starting your own fantasy league isn't as involved as, say, Jerry Jones pulling the Dallas Cowboys from the NFL and founding the TexFL, there is work involved.

      A good commissioner talks to his managers, finds scoring and roster parameters on which everyone can agree and ensures that good times are had by all. From there, it's a matter of finding a fantasy site that everyone likes, clicking a few tabs and scheduling a draft.

      With the 2023 season scheduled to kick off on September 7, now is the perfect time to branch out, play Roger Goodell and and start running that dream league you've always wanted. We're here to help with one of the most important steps—coming up with that perfect league name.

    General Tips

      If it's at all possible, it's always a good idea to gather your managers before starting up a league. If they're local, a nice dinner or night out can provide a great opportunity to discuss what each individual is looking to get out of the start-up venture.

      If managers are scattered, a quick video conference works just as well and perhaps saves you a bit of money. The point here is to find a compromise on the scoring system, the roster settings, the last-place punishment and, yes, the league name.

      Finding something that managers have in common can be a great place to start. If it's a family league, a name like "The Jackson 12" could work. If you're all in the landscaping industry, "The Grass Kickers" might be the perfect league name.

      More generic names such as "Monday Morning Hangover" or "Weekday Warriors" could also be considered for work-related leagues.

      Most fantasy enthusiasts are familiar with the team-naming process. Take a centerpiece player like Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, add a pop-culture reference or funny phrase, do a little mixing and come up with something like "Spicy Bijan."

      The same process applies to league names, only you're working with something other than NFL players as a base. Finding commonalities and incorporating them into your league name is a terrific way to make everyone feel invested and involved.

    Film, Television and Music Names

      The Dirty Dozen

      Game of End Zones

      Clash of the Tight Ends

      Weeknd Warriors

      Any Given Sunday (or Thursday or Monday)

      A League of Our Own

      Cloudy with a Chance of Footballs

      How I Metcalf Your Mother

      Sunday Night Fever

      Purple Reign

      The Tight End Theory

      Strictly Business

      Mystery Sideline Theater 3000

      Whose (Goal)Line is It Anyway?

      If your team managers don't share a common thread, it's good to go with a reference that most will easily understand. The worlds of film, television and music can provide inspiration, since most folks are at least aware of the existence of popular movies, shows and recording artists.

      The trick is to avoid being too niche with your foundational material. Not everyone is familiar with the 1992 film Army of Darkness, for example, so the "Legion of Boomstick" might not land as intended.

      Most football fans at least know of the recording artist The Weeknd—quite possibly because he performed at the Super Bowl LV halftime show, so "The Weeknd Warriors" might work.

      Game of Thrones is no longer the cultural icon it once was, but most can remember when the HBO vehicle was appointment viewing, so "Game of End Zones" should be recognizable enough.

      As a commissioner, you're going to get bonus points from your managers if you know there's a show, film or artist that everyone enjoys.

    League Size or Format Suggestions

      12 Angry Managers

      Big 10

      Big 12

      Hateful Eight

      First (Place)-and-11

      14 Managers Down

      8-Mile High

      Positively PPR

      Superflex Able

      Group Flext

      Commissioners who want to keep things basic can simply go with a name that reflects their league size or league parameters.

      Leagues typically involved either 12 or 10 teams, though leagues of other sizes aren't uncommon. If you've settled on a points-per-reception (PPR) league or a superflex format, that can be incorporated into a name as well.

      It's a simple concept, but there is some room for originality here. The only limits are imagination and a willingness to put over a bad pun.

    Other Suggestions

      Sometimes, focusing on the NFL, its players and the game of fantasy football is enough to come up with a good league name. Managers are going to know players like Ezekiel Elliott, Aaron Rodgers, Nick Chubb and Patrick Mahomes, so incorporating their names will always land.

      Anything football—real or fantasy—will also be easily understood by your managers, so it's a great place to turn if nothing else is working.

      Here are a few of our other favorites:

      Me and Mahomes

      From A to Zeke

      The Chubbthumpers

      Mr. Rodgers Neighborhood

      Burrow-ken Dreams

      Race to Avoid Last Place

      No Punt Intended

      Baker's Dozen

      Fantasy Island

      Spreadsheet All-Stars

      No Fun League

      Paper Tigers

      Motley Crew

      Playing for Keepers

      Greatest Show on Paper

