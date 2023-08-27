FedEx Cup Winner 2023: Viktor Hovland's Prize Money and Final Golf Standings

AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Viktor Hovland claimed the $18 million FedEx Cup bonus after his win at the 2023 TOUR Championship on Sunday.

The $75 million prize pool was divided among all 30 competitors at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, with even the last-place finishers taking home a nice check.

However, all eyes were on Hovland as he continued an incredible run that ended with the biggest victory of his career. It was just last week that he shot a course-record nine-under 61 in the final round of the BMW Championship to surge from No. 7 to No. 2 in the FedEx Cup standings. He finished with an overall score of -27 at the TOUR Championship after shooting under par in every round, including Sunday's seven-under 63.

It's the sixth PGA Tour victory for the 25-year-old Norwegian. After coming up short for his first major title with his second-place tie at the 2023 PGA Championship in May, Hovland made it clear that he's golf's biggest rising star with his TOUR Championship victory.

Final FedEx Cup Standings (Payout)

1. Viktor Hovland ($18M)

2. Xander Schauffele ($6.5M)

3. Wyndham Clark ($5M)

4. Rory McIlroy ($4M)

5. Patrick Cantlay ($3M)

T6. Tommy Fleetwood ($2M)

T6. Scottie Scheffler ($2M)

T6. Collin Morikawa ($2M)

T9. Sam Burns ($990,000)

T9. Matt Fitzpatrick ($990,000)

T9. Max Homa ($990,000)

T9. Adam Schenk ($990,000)

T9. Keegan Bradley ($990,000)

T14. Russel Henley ($780,000)

T14. Sepp Straka ($780,000)

T16. Rickie Fowler ($710,000)

T16. Tyrrell Hatton ($710,000)

T18. Lucas Glover ($670,000)

T18. Jon Rahm ($670,000)

T20. Si Woo Kim ($620,000)

T20. Tony Finau ($620,000)

T20. Tom Kim ($620,000)

23. Brian Harman ($580,000)

24. Sungjae Im ($565,000)

25. Nick Taylor ($550,000)

26. Corey Conners ($540,000)

27. Jordan Spieth ($530,000)

28. Jason Day ($520,000)

T29. Taylor Moore ($505,000)

T29. Emiliano Grillo ($505,000)

Hovland entered Sunday's final round with a six-shot lead and he was never threatened while playing a clean 18 holes. He registered seven birdies and no bogeys, finishing with just two bogeys in the entire tournament. The 25-year-old closed out the tournament in style with back-to-back-to-back birdies.

Xander Schauffele wasn't too far behind Hovland at -22 thanks to an eight-under 62 in the final round. However, he never got closer than within three shots of the lead.

Scottie Scheffler entered the TOUR Championship in the driver's seat at first place in the FedEx Cup standings. However, a three-over 73 in Saturday's third round was impossible to overcome as he finished tied for sixth place. 2022 FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy placed fourth after registering a five-under 65 in the final round.

But the day belonged to Hovland, as his summer surge likely put him in the running for PGA Player of the Year. He was also victorious at the Memorial Tournament in June in addition to his back-to-back wins at the BMW Championship and the TOUR Championship.

The 2022-23 PGA season is officially in the books. Next season will begin with the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort in Napa, California from Sept. 14-17.