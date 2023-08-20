FedEx Cup Standings 2023: Points, Playoff Standings After BMW Championship

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Viktor Hovland used a record-setting performance to not only earn his fifth career PGA Tour win, but also to shoot up the standings of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Hovland shot a nine-under 61 in the final round of the BMW Championship on Sunday to finish with an overall score of -17 and secure the victory, setting a new course record at Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Illinois. With the win, Hovland earned 2,000 points to make the leap from No. 7 to No. 2.

Hovland now trails only Scottie Scheffler, who took over the lead in the standings after tying with Matt Fitzpatrick for second place at the BMW Championship at -15. Scheffler held the lead for most of Sunday before Hovland's late surge with seven birdies on the back-nine.

Jon Rahm, who previously held the top spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, fell to No. 4 after finishing with an overall score of even-par and tying for 31st.

Here's what the top 10 looks like after this weekend's tournament:

Scottie Scheffler: 4,217.940 points Viktor Hovland: 4,024.425 points Rory McIlroy: 3,494.097 points Jon Rahm: 3,485.720 points Lucas Glover: 3,040.864 points Max Homa: 2,871.273 points Patrick Cantlay: 2,842.807 points Brian Harman: 2,339.411 points Wyndham Clark: 2,157.407 points Matt Fitzpatrick: 2,042.558 points

The shuffling atop the standings will have a massive impact on the finale of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, next week's TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

The TOUR Championship has a unique format, with the FedEx Cup leader starting out at 10-under par. The rest of the field is as follows:

No. 2: 8-under par

No. 3: 7-under par

No. 4: 6-under par

No. 5: 5-under par

Nos. 6-10: 4-under par

Nos. 11-15 start: 3-under par

Nos. 16-20: 2-under par

Nos. 21-25: 1-under par

Nos. 26-30: even

Scheffler now has the inside track to claim the $18 million bonus that will go to the winner of the FedEx Cup, while Hovland put himself in a better position to compete for the huge cash prize.

The star-studded 30-player field is sure to provide some excitement in the TOUR Championship, which begins on Thursday. Reigning champion Rory McIlroy will be looking to defend his title against the long list of hungry contenders.