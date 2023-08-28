Bold Predictions for Eagles' Individual Stat Leaders in 2023 NFL Season

0 of 3

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The primary reason why the Philadelphia Eagles had such a successful 2022 season is because they were strong on both sides of the ball. Their offense ranked third in the NFL (389.1 total yards per game), while their defense ranked second (301.5 total yards allowed per game).

In 2023, the Eagles may be equally as impressive. They're again set up well for success, and they should have a strong follow-up to their 2022 campaign, which featured them winning the NFC championship and reaching Super Bowl LVII.

With the preseason complete, Philadelphia is ramping up its preparations for its 2023 opener, which will take place Sept. 10. The Eagles will begin the season by going on the road to take on the New England Patriots.

As a new season nears, here are some bold predictions regarding Philadelphia's potential stat leaders for the 2023 campaign.