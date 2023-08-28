Bold Predictions for Eagles' Individual Stat Leaders in 2023 NFL Season

Bold Predictions for Eagles' Individual Stat Leaders in 2023 NFL SeasonAugust 28, 2023
The primary reason why the Philadelphia Eagles had such a successful 2022 season is because they were strong on both sides of the ball. Their offense ranked third in the NFL (389.1 total yards per game), while their defense ranked second (301.5 total yards allowed per game).
In 2023, the Eagles may be equally as impressive. They're again set up well for success, and they should have a strong follow-up to their 2022 campaign, which featured them winning the NFC championship and reaching Super Bowl LVII.
With the preseason complete, Philadelphia is ramping up its preparations for its 2023 opener, which will take place Sept. 10. The Eagles will begin the season by going on the road to take on the New England Patriots.
As a new season nears, here are some bold predictions regarding Philadelphia's potential stat leaders for the 2023 campaign.
Jalen Hurts Will Set a Career High in Passing Yards
Jalen Hurts parlayed his breakout 2022 season (3,701 passing yards, 760 rushing yards and 35 total touchdowns) into a big payday. Over the offseason, the Eagles signed their franchise quarterback to a five-year, $255 million extension.
The 25-year-old Hurts isn't leaving Philadelphia anytime soon, and that's a good thing for the Eagles, because he's only getting better. His stats have gone up each of his first three NFL seasons, and that trend may continue in 2023.
Last year, Hurts set career highs in several categories, including passing yards. He may throw for even more yards during the upcoming season, as he continues to get more comfortable running Philadelphia's offense.
Hurts hasn't played more than 15 games in a season, but if that changes, he could put up 4,000 passing yards for the first time. Plus, the Eagles have a challenging schedule that could feature plenty of tight games, meaning Hurts may have to air it out a bit more than he has in the past, despite Philadelphia's tendency to run the ball a lot.
Prediction: Hurts passes for 4,162 yards
Rashaad Penny Ends Up as the Team's Leading Rusher
Speaking of running the ball a lot, the Eagles may still have a run-first approach during the 2023 season. It helps that they bolstered their backfield, making up for the loss of Miles Sanders (who signed with the Carolina Panthers) by acquiring both D'Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny.
In addition to Swift and Penny, Philadelphia returns both Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott. Without a clear No. 1 running back, the Eagles are likely to take a by-committee approach, meaning they could evenly distribute carries and then ride the hot hand in a given week.
While Swift is the front-runner to get the most touches, don't be surprised if Penny ends up accumulating the most yards on the ground. That is, if the 27-year-old can stay healthy, which has been an issue during his five-year NFL career (only 18 games played over the past three seasons).
In 15 games over the past two years, Penny has averaged 6.2 yards per carry. As long as he stays on the field, he could be on track to run for more than 749 yards in a season for the first time, potentially leading Philadelphia in rushing in the process.
Prediction: Penny rushes for 1,168 yards
The Eagles Will Finish with More Than 60 Sacks
The Eagles' defense nearly set an NFL record during the 2022 season. They finished the year with 70 sacks, only two shy of the mark set by the 1984 Chicago Bears. Still, it was an impressive showing by a Philadelphia pass rush that was greatly improved from the year before (29 sacks in 2021).
There's been a slight overhaul to the Eagles' pass-rushing unit for 2023. They've lost some key defensive linemen such as Javon Hargrave and Linval Joseph, but they've added rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Philadelphia also returns key edge rushers such as Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat and others.
Can the Eagles' defensive front repeat their 2022 success? That could be tough, considering the unit was nearly historic last season. But the group should still be one of Philadelphia's biggest defensive strengths.
Don't be surprised if the Eagles again rack up a large number of sacks, with Reddick, Graham and Sweat likely to be the ones leading the way, much like last season.
Prediction: Philadelphia finishes with 61 total sacks