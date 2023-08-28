Fantasy Football 2023: Advice on Jonathan Taylor, Top Players Returning from Injury

1 of 4

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts is the biggest name at the running back position returning from injury. The 2021 reigning rushing champ battled an ankle injury for part of last season before ultimately being shelved after Week 15.



The injury is one piece of the puzzle to consider with Taylor. The Colts are also fielding trade offers for the 24-year-old, and the risk of re-injury is significant. Taylor has seen a massive workload dating back to college—926 carries in three seasons at Wisconsin and another 756 in three seasons in Indianapolis.

There's a lot of risk with Tayor, but his ADP of 22 isn't egregious. If he's available at the bottom of Round 2 or early in Round 3, he's worth a flier—but managers had better have a backup plan in place, as Taylor remains on the PUP list.



New York Jets running back Breece Hall was a breakout rookie star in 2022 before suffering a torn ACL. He appears on track to play early in the season, but it's likely to take time to regain the explosiveness he flashed as a rookie.



With Dalvin Cook now in the fold and Aaron Rodgers expected to lead a more pass-oriented offense in New York, I'd avoid Hall at his current ADP of 40. He should be valued as a potential flex starter with upside.



I'm also fading Tony Pollard, who suffered a leg injury in the postseason, at an ADP of 17. He's expected to be the Dallas Cowboys' starter in 2023, but the Cowboys are again likely to use a committee approach.



According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the Cowboys "still see Pollard as a player they have to be careful not to overwork if they're going to keep getting the best out of him."

Expect Pollard to again be a high-end RB2, not quite worth a mid-second-round pick.



I'm a little more bullish on Javonte Williams with an ADP of 69. The Denver Broncos' projected starter suffered a torn ACL last year but is healthy and made his preseason debut in Week 2. He's likely to split time with Samaje Perine, but he should be a serviceable starting RB2.

