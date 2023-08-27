Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors: Bears 'Not in' on Colts RB Despite Buzz

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are reportedly not interested in trading for disgruntled Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said (around the 51-minute mark) the Bears are "not in" on Taylor, who has been seeking a new contract.

Chicago was seen as a natural landing spot for Taylor given its lack of elite depth at the position. Khalil Herbert is set to open the season as a starter, with D'Onta Foreman and rookie Rochon Johnson mixing in.

Herbert has been highly effective on a per-carry basis during his career and rushed for 731 yards last season, but he has size concerns at 5'9" and hasn't ever been given a full workload. Foreman is 27 years old, playing on his sixth NFL team, and dealing with an injury after leaving Chicago's preseason finale.

Johnson's a fourth-round pick who averaged just 3.5 yards per carry in the preseason.

In other words: It's a running back room that would certainly be improved by the addition of Taylor, one of the sport's premier backs when healthy. Taylor has rushed for 3,841 yards and 33 touchdowns over his first three NFL seasons, which is more than the combined total of the entire Bears running back room.

That said, it appears the Bears are satisfied going into this season with their depth as is.