Bold Predictions for Giants' Individual Stat Leaders in 2023 NFL Season

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

It's about that time, New York Giants fans! Big Blue wrapped its preseason on Saturday, and the start of the regular season is less than two weeks away. The bulk of last year's playoff roster returns, and New York will be pushing for another postseason berth.



At least, that's the expectation for head coach Brian Daboll and his squad. We're here to set a few expectations of our own, involving our picks for the Giants' top statistical leaders.



We'll venture beyond the realm of safe projections—like assuming that Daniel Jones will again lead the team in passing—and get a little more specific about New York's brightest stars.



Here are three bold predictions for Jones and the Giants' other projected 2023 stat producers.

