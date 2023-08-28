Bold Predictions for Giants' Individual Stat Leaders in 2023 NFL SeasonAugust 28, 2023
Bold Predictions for Giants' Individual Stat Leaders in 2023 NFL Season
It's about that time, New York Giants fans! Big Blue wrapped its preseason on Saturday, and the start of the regular season is less than two weeks away. The bulk of last year's playoff roster returns, and New York will be pushing for another postseason berth.
At least, that's the expectation for head coach Brian Daboll and his squad. We're here to set a few expectations of our own, involving our picks for the Giants' top statistical leaders.
We'll venture beyond the realm of safe projections—like assuming that Daniel Jones will again lead the team in passing—and get a little more specific about New York's brightest stars.
Here are three bold predictions for Jones and the Giants' other projected 2023 stat producers.
Daniel Jones Tops 30 Combined Passing and Rushing Touchdowns
Jones hasn't thrown reached 20 passing touchdowns since his rookie season in 2019. He had 24 touchdown strikes that year and has only tossed 36 touchdowns in the three seasons since.
With an improved receiving corps that now includes Darren Waller, Parris Campbell and rookie Jalin Hyatt, Jones should be poised to put the ball into the end zone more often than he has recently.
Jones should also see a jump in passing yards after amassing 3,205 of them in 2022.
While predicting Jones to improve as a passer isn't exactly bold, projecting double-digit touchdown runs is a little more out there. However, Jones has tremendous rushing ability and won't be shy about using it this season.
"I think we just want to win games, score points, and win games." Jones said, per Jess Sabin of FanNation, "However we do that, I don't think any of us care too much about that. Using my legs or throwing the ball downfield."
With more threats in the passing game, Jones should find more running room when it matters most. The ground game will still flow through Saquon Barkley, but don't be shocked if Jones leads all NFL quarterbacks in touchdown runs.
Stat Prediction: 3,469 passing yards, 21 TDs, 9 INTs, 692 rushing yards, 10 rushing TDs
Isaiah Hodgins Cracks the 900-Yard Mark
Jones spread the ball around a bit, even with a lackluster receiving corps, in 2022. Darius Slayton ended up leading the team with a mere 724 yards, while four other receivers topped the 300-yard mark.
The prediction here is that New York's top receiver produces more than 900 yards—a substantial increase over last year's numbers. The bold part of it is that we're predicting late-2022 addition Isaiah Hodgins to be that stat leader.
New York claimed Hodgins off waivers in early November, and the 24-year-old wasted little time integrating himself into the offense. Despite playing in only eight games with five starts, he caught 33 passes for 351 yards and four touchdowns.
Prorated over a 17-game season, Hodgins was on pace to tally 70 catches, 745 yards and eight touchdowns. With a full offseason under Daboll and with Jones—not to mention more receivers who can command defensive attention—Hodgins could be in store for a sizeable statistical jump.
Hodgins doesn't have the largest resume (11 career games), but he'll emerge as Jones' top target on the perimeter this season.
Stat Prediction: 85 receptions, 901 yards, 7 TDs
Kayvon Thibodeaux Gets Double-Digit Sacks
2022 fifth-overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux had an up-and-down rookie campaign that got off to a slow start because of a preseason MCL sprain. He finished with 49 tackles, two fumble recoveries, four sacks and 18 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Reference, in 14 games.
Thibodeaux knows that the challenge of playing up to expectations is squarely on his shoulders.
"I am the only one that can get me to the places that I want to be," Thibodeaux said, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.
While Thibodeaux may not jump into the All-Pro conversation in his second season, the 22-year-old is poised to take significant steps. He's entering his second season under veteran defensive coordinator Don Martindale, and has a lot more experience against NFL linemen than he did at this time last year.
The prediction here is that Thibodeaux surpasses Dexter Lawrence and Azeez Ojulari to become New York's new sacks leader. We're also projecting him to reach the coveted 10-sack mark for the first time in his career.
Stat Prediction: 51 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 28 QB pressures, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries