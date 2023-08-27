ESPN: WBC Orders Shakur Stevenson vs. Frank Martin for Devin Haney's Vacant Title

Elsa/Getty Images

The WBC ordered Shakur Stevenson and Frank Martin to fight for the lightweight title, according to ESPN's Mark Kriegel.

The championship is up for grabs with Devin Haney setting his sights on Regis Prograis. Stevenson and Martin are second and fourth, respectively, in the WBC's lightweight rankings.

Earlier this month, Keyshawn Davis in a since-deleted post on social media seemingly alluded to a forthcoming bout between the two.

Stevenson is unbeaten with 10 knockouts in his 20 professional fights. In his last encounter, he stopped Shuichiro Yoshino via sixth-round TKO in April.

Martin also has an unblemished record with 18 wins and 12 knockouts. He secured a unanimous decision over Artem Harutyunyan in July in his most recent fight.

After Stevenson brushed Yoshino aside, Bleacher Report's Lyle Fitzsimmons cited Martin as one of his most logical opponents next: "Neither Stevenson nor unbeaten Detroit-born contender Frank Martin have been venomous when commenting about the other, but the subtle back and forth between the fighters—or in some cases their camps—has made this a fight that could rise above the pack."

Getting an agreement will be tricky because Stevenson (Top Rank) and Martin (Premier Boxing Champions) are represented by different promoters. Kriegel reported the fight will go to a purse bid if a deal isn't struck by Sept. 5.