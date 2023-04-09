5 Best Opponents for Shakur Stevenson After Win vs. Shuichiro Yoshino

5 Best Opponents for Shakur Stevenson After Win vs. Shuichiro YoshinoApril 9, 2023
Boxing has itself a new star.
New Jersey native Shakur Stevenson wowed his Newark hometown for the third time as a pro Saturday night, handing previously unbeaten Japanese contender Shuichiro Yoshino by TKO in round six in the main event of an ESPN-broadcast card from the Prudential Center.
The appearance marked the 25-year-old southpaw's debut as a lightweight after he'd previously won recognized world titles at 126 and 130 pounds.
He fought in Newark during both runs, handling featherweight Alberto Guevara in three rounds in 2019 and outpointing junior lightweight Robson Conceição over 12 in the fall.
The latest victory opens a number of competitive doors for the former United States Olympian and his Top Rank promotional apparatus, which will no doubt seek to maximize his exposure with high-profile opponents and events.
Frank Martin
Call this one a product of the modern age.
Neither Stevenson nor unbeaten Detroit-born contender Frank Martin have been venomous when commenting about the other, but the subtle back and forth between the fighters—or in some cases their camps—has made this a fight that could rise above the pack.
Martin's trainer, Derrick James, watched his man's performance in a clear-cut decision over Michel Rivera in December and has said Martin can already compete with the elites at 135.
Stevenson took in Martin's effort in that victory and responded to a tweet suggesting he'd never take a fight with him, saying instead that he'd meet him in a heartbeat.
Last month, Martin's promoter, who just happens to be welterweight champ Errol Spence Jr. tweeted that Stevenson should indeed take on his client.
Will it happen immediately, given Spence's ties to Premier Boxing Champions and Stevenson's link with Top Rank? Maybe not.
But file it away as an intriguing wild card.
Denys Berinchyk
This one's a little closer to home, promotionally speaking.
Stevenson's win ensured he'll hold on to his No. 2 contender position in the WBO lightweight rankings, where unbeaten Denys Berinchyk just happens to reside one position down the ladder.
The Ukrainian has won 17 straight since turning pro in 2015 and has held the organization's International title since 2018, defending it seven times—most recently in December with a unanimous decision over Yvan Mendy.
He's fought just once outside his home country and has zero wins against any widely recognized commodities in the weight class, but the regional title doesn't hurt matters and neither does the collegial relationship his business partner Queensbury Promotions shares with the Top Rank conglomerate.
In fact, Berinchyk said Top Rank's boss told him a fight with Stevenson is a possibility.
"We saw Bob Arum and he said that the next fight could be with Shakur Stevenson," he said. "This was before my fight with Mendy."
Devin Haney
And now we move to the superfight category.
Given his status as a four-belted champion at lightweight, his presence on some well-regarded pound-for-pound lists and his shared promotional allegiance to Top Rank, it makes perfect sense to consider Devin Haney as a Stevenson foe.
Of course, the 24-year-old Californian has interim business to handle with a title defense against Vasiliy Lomachenko set for May 20 in Las Vegas.
But assuming Haney gets by the obstacle presented by the aging former three-division champion—and go ahead and pencil Lomachenko into this spot if he doesn't—a showdown with Stevenson would rev up the intensity.
Haney would remain an undisputed champion and have a new high-profile name on his list. Stevenson would pursue him in search of a title in a third weight class.
Both are in their mid-20s and poised to follow in the footsteps of Floyd Mayweather Jr. to become the next great American boxing star.
A match made in promotional heaven.
"Shakur has been with us for years," Arum told Fight Hub TV, "so I'm going to push him as the opponent for the winner of [Haney-Lomachenko]."
Gervonta Davis
In any other sport, it'd be a natural.
Two powerhouses dominate their respective competition to set up a winner-take-all showdown.
But it's boxing. So it's not so clear-cut.
Though Stevenson and Gervonta Davis have been title-level fighters in adjacent weight classes for several years, a match between them has not been made thanks to the promotional barricades erected between Top Rank and Premier Boxing Champions.
The companies rarely do business except for the highest-level fights. But if Stevenson and Davis stay on their trajectories, it may measure up.
Davis is penciled in for a mega-event of his own when he faces Ryan Garcia on April 22 in Las Vegas. A victory would leave him, Haney and Stevenson as the three biggest unbeaten dominoes still standing in the 135-pound landscape.
And both have expressed significant interest in taking the other's zero, with Davis saying he dominated past sparring sessions and Stevenson all but guaranteeing victory.
"This dude knows he can't beat me," he said.
Robeisy Ramirez
And last but not least, how about settling an old score?
Cuba-born featherweight Robeisy Ramirez broke through to win his first professional title last weekend in Tulsa, Oklahoma, of all places, and he and Stevenson have a rivalry that dates back seven years and began almost 5,000 miles from the Prudential Center.
The two men were youngsters at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where Ramirez's split-decision win cost Stevenson his long-anticipated bantamweight gold medal and still stands as his most recent ring loss.
Now 29, Ramirez finally turned pro in 2019 and shockingly dropped a decision to an eight-fight journeyman. But he's responded with 12 consecutive victories, including the most recent one by unanimous decision over former 122-pound champ Isaac Dogboe.
Not surprisingly, his victory and arrival to the belted class spurred chatter from both sides about rekindling competitive hostilities.
Conveniently, both are promoted by Top Rank and both have seemed at least amenable to the idea of a professional rematch, though Stevenson is toiling nine pounds higher on the weight-class ladder.
"If it came down to it," he said on Boxing with Chris Mannix, "I would definitely be down."