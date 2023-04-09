5 Best Opponents for Shakur Stevenson After Win vs. Shuichiro Yoshino

0 of 5

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Boxing has itself a new star.

New Jersey native Shakur Stevenson wowed his Newark hometown for the third time as a pro Saturday night, handing previously unbeaten Japanese contender Shuichiro Yoshino by TKO in round six in the main event of an ESPN-broadcast card from the Prudential Center.

The appearance marked the 25-year-old southpaw's debut as a lightweight after he'd previously won recognized world titles at 126 and 130 pounds.

He fought in Newark during both runs, handling featherweight Alberto Guevara in three rounds in 2019 and outpointing junior lightweight Robson Conceição over 12 in the fall.

The latest victory opens a number of competitive doors for the former United States Olympian and his Top Rank promotional apparatus, which will no doubt seek to maximize his exposure with high-profile opponents and events.

The B/R combat team scanned the horizon for fighters who fit one or both bills and compiled a list of the five most worthwhile options for Stevenson's immediate and long-term future. Take a look at what we came up with and drop a take or two of your own in the comments.