    Dak Prescott's Play-Calling Praised by Twitter as Will Grier, Cowboys Beat Raiders

    Jack MurrayAugust 27, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 26: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys watches the game against the Las Vegas Raiders from the sidelines in a preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
    Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

    The NFL may have just witnessed a sneak peak at Dallas Cowboy's quarterback Dak Prescott's next move may be when he eventually hangs up his cleats.

    Prescott, who will be the team's starting quarterback for the eighth consecutive season, flexed his offensive coordinator muscles in the team's final preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. To say it went well would be an understatement.

    NFL @NFL

    Offensive coordinator Dak Prescott 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/Y0nvpNd7Bk">pic.twitter.com/Y0nvpNd7Bk</a>

    The Cowboys offense produced 457 yards and put up 31 points en route to a 31-16 victory. Quarterback Will Grier went 29-35 for 305 yards and two touchdowns while adding 53 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The rushing attack as a whole had 153 yards and averaged 4.4 yards per carry.

    Prescott's performance as the coordinator earned him a "player of the game" nod and fans on social media praised how fluid the team's offense looked under the quarterback's tutelage.

    MartinTalkCowboys @DAK_4_MVP

    Kellen Moore watching Dak Prescott calling plays better than him 😂🤣 <a href="https://t.co/IDriILEeuC">pic.twitter.com/IDriILEeuC</a>

    David Howman @_DH44_

    Tired: Kellen Moore should call plays<br><br>Wired: Mike McCarthy should call plays<br><br>Inspired: Dak Prescott should call plays <a href="https://t.co/caxjbT1PDA">https://t.co/caxjbT1PDA</a>

    Patricia . @PatriciaJ03

    Dak Prescott calling these plays ! I'm so here for it 😂🔥🔥

    Avery T @Avery__T

    Dak Prescott calling plays... <a href="https://t.co/kgpkWj3qix">pic.twitter.com/kgpkWj3qix</a>

    Beerbongs and Bentleys™️ @D4kToTheFuture

    DAK PRESCOTT IS A TOP 3 QB AND OC

    #4Dak @BelievingWorks2

    Dak Prescott wins player of the game while he's not playing. 😂😂

    𝓑𝓵𝓪𝓴𝓮 @blakenastyy

    Dak Prescott is MY OC

    CookedByCooks @CookedByCooks

    Dak Prescott cooking up an offensive masterclass better than Kellen Moore ever had as OC <a href="https://t.co/3VK1BEwHCv">pic.twitter.com/3VK1BEwHCv</a>

    BusyyBusyy™️ @BobbyNbbz

    Ay Dak Prescott Is Our New Offensive Coordinator In The Future When He Hangs It 🆙 Marked It ✍️ 😂 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DallasCowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DallasCowboys</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dallascowboysnation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dallascowboysnation</a> ⭐️ <a href="https://twitter.com/dallascowboys?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dallascowboys</a> 🤠

    Zach⭐️🇺🇸 @Zakk_DAL

    Dak prescott better OC than kellen moore <a href="https://t.co/vAS8AKyTbU">https://t.co/vAS8AKyTbU</a>

    Tucker Worthington @Worthington3yes

    Dak Prescott has called a better game than Kellen ever did. Lol

    J ♟️ @JERRUHWORLD

    Dak Prescott a better oc than Kellen Moore dawg I'm in tears 😭😭

    BigDSports19 📻🏈🇺🇸⚾️🏌️‍♂️🏀🏋️‍♂️ @BigDSports19

    I think we probably need to start talking about Dak Prescott being ofeensive coordinator in 2 years when Trey Lance takes over.

    ya boy kev @kevinjette28

    Dak Prescott&gt;&gt;&gt; Kellen moore

    AJ Schulte @AJSchulteFB

    Is Dak Prescott the next Bill Walsh let's discuss <a href="https://t.co/rk2sfLw6mM">https://t.co/rk2sfLw6mM</a>

    Thelonious Luvjonze™ @SimusSays

    Offensive Coordinator Dak Prescott ain't bad at all.

    While Prescott's next career move may have been on display, he is likely not hanging the cleats up any time soon. The two-time Pro Bowler just recently turned 30 and has a 61-36 record as a starter. He has led the Cowboys to the playoffs four times, including a NFC Divisional Round appearance in 2022.

    His play calling abilities showcase how well he understands the Cowboys offense and is able to utilize the strengths of his teammates. It also saw the breakout of Will Grier at quarterback, which means that the current Cowboys quarterback room of Prescott, Grier, Cooper Rush and the newly acquired Trey Lance is loaded with talent.

    The next time the Cowboys take the gridiron, Prescott will have a helmet on instead of a microphone. This will happen September 10 when the team takes on the New York Giants.