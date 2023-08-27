Dak Prescott's Play-Calling Praised by Twitter as Will Grier, Cowboys Beat Raiders

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The NFL may have just witnessed a sneak peak at Dallas Cowboy's quarterback Dak Prescott's next move may be when he eventually hangs up his cleats.

Prescott, who will be the team's starting quarterback for the eighth consecutive season, flexed his offensive coordinator muscles in the team's final preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. To say it went well would be an understatement.

The Cowboys offense produced 457 yards and put up 31 points en route to a 31-16 victory. Quarterback Will Grier went 29-35 for 305 yards and two touchdowns while adding 53 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The rushing attack as a whole had 153 yards and averaged 4.4 yards per carry.

Prescott's performance as the coordinator earned him a "player of the game" nod and fans on social media praised how fluid the team's offense looked under the quarterback's tutelage.

While Prescott's next career move may have been on display, he is likely not hanging the cleats up any time soon. The two-time Pro Bowler just recently turned 30 and has a 61-36 record as a starter. He has led the Cowboys to the playoffs four times, including a NFC Divisional Round appearance in 2022.

His play calling abilities showcase how well he understands the Cowboys offense and is able to utilize the strengths of his teammates. It also saw the breakout of Will Grier at quarterback, which means that the current Cowboys quarterback room of Prescott, Grier, Cooper Rush and the newly acquired Trey Lance is loaded with talent.

The next time the Cowboys take the gridiron, Prescott will have a helmet on instead of a microphone. This will happen September 10 when the team takes on the New York Giants.