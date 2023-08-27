X

    Stetson Bennett Ripped By Fans for Abysmal Performance in Rams' Preseason Finale

    Julia StumbaughAugust 27, 2023

    DENVER, COLORADO - AUGUST 26: Quarterback Stetson Bennett #13 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before a preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on August 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
    Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Rams' preseason finale did not inspire fans' confidence in rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett.

    Bennett went 4-for-9 for 14 yards and two interceptions as the Rams fell into a 27-0 deficit to the Denver Broncos in two quarters of preseason action Saturday night.

    Denver Broncos @Broncos

    RT if you've heard this before ... <a href="https://twitter.com/EBassey21?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EBassey21</a> with another INT this preseason!<br><br>📺: 9NEWS <a href="https://t.co/DaDanuurlQ">pic.twitter.com/DaDanuurlQ</a>

    Bennett will finish the preseason having gone 36-of-62 for 347 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

    Saturday's outing marked Bennett's second rough performance of the preseason, and viewers were unimpressed as they watched his throws get picked off in consecutive games.

    Cameron DaSilva @camdasilva

    This pass had a 0.0001% chance of being completed <a href="https://t.co/xeTF9BLE6Y">pic.twitter.com/xeTF9BLE6Y</a>

    Steve Rebeiro @steverebeiro

    Stetson Bennett got benched in a preseason game. I'm sure they'll claim he didn't but he got benched midway through the second quarter in a preseason game. That is legitimately insane. And he deserved to! <a href="https://t.co/7FovzaR8bm">https://t.co/7FovzaR8bm</a>

    HoldenCantor @HoldenCantor

    Stetson Bennett has been a turnover machine the past few weeks

    Will Doughty @nashwill23

    Stetson Bennett out here forgetting which team he plays for <br>It's the blue team dude.

    Stone Cold Austin @5cAustin

    Stetson Bennett was a great college QB but it's time to let it go boys

    A 2023 fourth-round selection out of Georgia, Bennett is warring with Brett Rypien for the role of backup to Matthew Stafford.

    Now some viewers believe Bennett has effectively determined himself as the third-string quarterback behind Rypien.

    Mike Klis @mikeklis

    Brett Rypien now in at QB for Rams. Given Stetson Bennett's two picks, Rypien has a chance for Rams' No. 2 job. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/9sports?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#9sports</a>

    Paul @avi_cd

    Brett Rypien won the backup job already by not being Stetson Bennett

    JAKE ELLENBOGEN @JKBOGEN

    Stetson Bennett isn't a bust. Stetson Bennett isn't trash. He's a rookie. However, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rams?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rams</a> need a REAL backup QB in 2023. They do not have one on the roster. Stetson could be in 2024 but you can't feel good with his last 2 performances.

    TY @tbearde

    Prior to this game, there wasn't a single pundit out there that didn't think Bennett was going to be the #2 behind Stafford and Rypien would make the practice squad. After tonight's performance by Bennett, that scenario has probably flipped!

    Blaine Grisak 💭 @bgrisakTST

    Sloppy series from the offense. Delay of game, false start and then an interception from Stetson Bennett. <br><br>Bennett has had a tendency to stare down his targets. He'll need to learn quickly. Would not be surprised if Rams decide to keep Rypien on the final-53.

    The Rams return to action for Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks on September 10. More news about the Los Angeles quarterback rotation will come alongside final 53-man roster cuts Tuesday.