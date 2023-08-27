Stetson Bennett Ripped By Fans for Abysmal Performance in Rams' Preseason Finale

Stetson Bennett Ripped By Fans for Abysmal Performance in Rams' Preseason FinaleAugust 27, 2023
The Los Angeles Rams' preseason finale did not inspire fans' confidence in rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett.
Bennett went 4-for-9 for 14 yards and two interceptions as the Rams fell into a 27-0 deficit to the Denver Broncos in two quarters of preseason action Saturday night.
Bennett will finish the preseason having gone 36-of-62 for 347 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Saturday's outing marked Bennett's second rough performance of the preseason, and viewers were unimpressed as they watched his throws get picked off in consecutive games.
A 2023 fourth-round selection out of Georgia, Bennett is warring with Brett Rypien for the role of backup to Matthew Stafford.
Now some viewers believe Bennett has effectively determined himself as the third-string quarterback behind Rypien.
JAKE ELLENBOGEN @JKBOGEN
Stetson Bennett isn't a bust. Stetson Bennett isn't trash. He's a rookie. However, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rams?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rams</a> need a REAL backup QB in 2023. They do not have one on the roster. Stetson could be in 2024 but you can't feel good with his last 2 performances.
The Rams return to action for Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks on September 10. More news about the Los Angeles quarterback rotation will come alongside final 53-man roster cuts Tuesday.