    Rams' Stetson Bennett Throws Pick-6, Takes Heat on Twitter in Preseason vs. Raiders

    Erin WalshAugust 20, 2023

    Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett throws during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    It seems fair to say that Stetson Bennett isn't having the easiest time transitioning to the NFL.

    The former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback put together an uninspiring performance in Saturday's preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, completing 15 of 24 passes for 142 yards and one interception.

    Bennett tossed the interception in the second quarter of Saturday's game. The ball was caught by Isaiah Pola-Mao and returned for a touchdown to give the Raiders a 16-10 lead.

    NFL @NFL

    Pick-6! <a href="https://twitter.com/Isaiah_Pola_Mao?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Isaiah_Pola_Mao</a> has his <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPreseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPreseason</a> moment 😎<br><br>📱: Stream <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LVvsLAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LVvsLAR</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/L9mPiySUki">https://t.co/L9mPiySUki</a> <a href="https://t.co/QNzqixXAAX">pic.twitter.com/QNzqixXAAX</a>

    The Rams selected Bennett in the fourth round of the 2023 draft, and although he wasn't projected to be a starting quarterback at the next level, fans weren't thrilled with his performance on Saturday.

    Jarrett Bailey @JBaileyNFL

    Yeah, those aren't 19 year old walk-ons from Samford out there Stetson <a href="https://t.co/ODhmpotFX2">https://t.co/ODhmpotFX2</a>

    Koa @koapaden

    Stetson is really bad as a pro. I see why he stayed in college so long

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    Stetson Bennett and Brian Hoyer right now: <a href="https://t.co/rphZlustg6">pic.twitter.com/rphZlustg6</a>

    Paul @avi_cd

    Stetson Bennett... We really drafted this dude over DTR... I'm sick...

    Blaine Grisak 💭 @bgrisakTST

    Sheesh...that's almost another pick six from Stetson Bennett. Would like to see him work through this rough patch, but may just need to make it a teaching moment and come back next week. The rookie QB has had some rookie throws tonight.

    🇺🇦🤘🏽 Zach🤘🏽🇺🇦 @MetlRaiderShark

    Dude this Stetson Bennett is seeing ghosts. This kid could very easily have THREE pick-sixes tonight. He has the one to Pola-Mao, the 2nd one was low, and this last one Amik shoulda caught it. <br><br>Yikes 😬

    HoldenCantor @HoldenCantor

    Stetson not so great tonight

    Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to two national titles, was never considered to be among the top-tier quarterbacks in the 2023 class, and his performance at the next level shows exactly why he stayed in college for so long.

    Bennett is competing with Brett Rypien to be Matthew Stafford's backup, and he isn't doing himself any favors this summer as he could be headed for third-string status if something doesn't change.

