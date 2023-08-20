Rams' Stetson Bennett Throws Pick-6, Takes Heat on Twitter in Preseason vs. Raiders

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

It seems fair to say that Stetson Bennett isn't having the easiest time transitioning to the NFL.

The former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback put together an uninspiring performance in Saturday's preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, completing 15 of 24 passes for 142 yards and one interception.

Bennett tossed the interception in the second quarter of Saturday's game. The ball was caught by Isaiah Pola-Mao and returned for a touchdown to give the Raiders a 16-10 lead.

The Rams selected Bennett in the fourth round of the 2023 draft, and although he wasn't projected to be a starting quarterback at the next level, fans weren't thrilled with his performance on Saturday.

Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to two national titles, was never considered to be among the top-tier quarterbacks in the 2023 class, and his performance at the next level shows exactly why he stayed in college for so long.

Bennett is competing with Brett Rypien to be Matthew Stafford's backup, and he isn't doing himself any favors this summer as he could be headed for third-string status if something doesn't change.