Anthony Volpe, Triston Casas and the Updated 2023 MLB Rookie Rankings

25. 2B Zack Gelof, Oakland Athletics (Previous Rank: NR)

Stats: 165 PA, 157 OPS+, .277/.345/.574, 23 XBH (10 HR), 21 RBI, 1.6 WAR

Gelof made his MLB debut on July 14, and his 38 games played are the fewest of any hitter on this list by a wide margin, but there is a solid case to be made that he has immediately become the best player on the Oakland roster. The 2021 second-round pick should be the A's everyday second baseman in 2024.

24. LHP Tyler Holton, Detroit Tigers (Previous Rank: 25)

Stats: 46 G, 9 HLD, 2.11 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 8.0 K/9, 68.1 IP, 2.4 WAR

Holton's numbers looked even better before he allowed four earned runs in 1.2 innings of work on Sunday, but he is still having a terrific season for a Detroit bullpen that has been one of the strengths of the team. The 27-year-old was claimed off waivers from the D-backs in February.

23. C Francisco Álvarez, New York Mets (Previous Rank: 17)

Stats: 348 PA, 98 OPS+, .215/.287/.440, 29 XBH (21 HR), 47 RBI, 0.8 WAR

Like most everyone in the Mets organization, Álvarez has had an August to forget, hitting .152/.263/.212 with two extra-base hits in 76 plate appearances. His numbers have devolved into something alarmingly reminiscent of what Gary Sánchez produced for the Yankees during his final few seasons in New York. Still just 21 years old, he has shown flashes with strong performances in May and July, but he has the lowest WAR total of anyone in our top 25 and needs to find some consistency in his game.

22. RHP Justin Topa, Seattle Mariners (Previous Rank: HM)

Stats: 59 G, 22 HLD, 2.04 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 8.5 K/9, 53.0 IP, 1.6 WAR

After making a combined 17 appearances over the past three seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers while maintaining his rookie eligibility, Topa was traded to Seattle in January and has found a home in the Mariners bullpen. The 32-year-old leads the team with 22 holds, and his emergence no doubt helped with Seattle's decision to move Paul Sewald at the deadline.

21. IF Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds (Previous Rank: 18)

Stats: 310 PA, 96 OPS+, .245/.300/.441, 28 XBH (11 HR), 33 RBI, 22 SB, 1.1 WAR

De La Cruz possesses a rare combination of power, speed and athleticism, and it seems like once a week he turns in a "Wow!" highlight of some sort. His overall game is still raw, evidenced by his 34.5 percent strikeout rate, but his immediate impact in Cincinnati has been undeniable as the team has a 41-31 record since he made his debut on June 6 after starting the year 27-33.