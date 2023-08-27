2023 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Overall Drafting Strategy and Cheat Sheet

3 of 3

It's always beneficial to go into fantasy drafts with your own tiered list of players. General PPR rankings are a great place to start, but they won't necessarily tell you who to draft if your initial choices suddenly fly off the board.



Conducting a few mock drafts of your own can help set personalized and tiered rankings.

Using our receiver rankings as a guide, let's say that Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Cooper Kupp and CeeDee Lamb are the only four wideouts consistently going in Round 1 through a half-dozen mock drafts. If you believe that Amon-Ra St. Brown has just as much value as those aforementioned receivers and aren't willing to trust Kupp following an injury-hampered season, your top tier could consist of Jefferson, Chase, Lamb and St. Brown.



Once tiers are established, the draft becomes an exercise in chasing value and reading positional runs. Don't reach for a fourth-tier running back when a Tier 2 receiver is still available. Don't be afraid to reach just a bit for a Tier 3 receiver if only a handful are left and you have an open WR slot.



Ideally, managers should be looking to land three WRs and/or RBs of Tier 2 or higher within the first five rounds. Tight ends and quarterbacks can generally wait, though Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is in a tier of his own and should be valued as a top receiver.



Inevitably, someone in your league is going to use a second- or third-round pick on a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen. Don't be that manager.



If Mahomes is available in the fourth round, go for it. However, it's not worth passing on a Tier 1 skill player when quality starting QBs like Jared Goff and Geno Smith will be available in the middle-to-late rounds.



The late rounds are where to take fliers on boom-or-bust players, unproven rookies and defense/special teams units. Managers should seek insurance for their biggest stars late in drafts, but it's better to grab a player with upside than a "safe" option with a low ceiling.



If, for example, you take a chance on Kupp, grabbing a receiver with potential, like Chiefs rookie Rashee Rice, can make for a win-win scenario.



Don't be afraid to target a defense relatively early because there are only a handful of truly elite units out there. Do wait to draft a kicker until the final two rounds, as most of the top specialists are interchangeable.

