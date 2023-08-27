Anthony Edwards On Erik Spoelstra: 'I See What They Mean When They Say Heat Culture'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Anthony Edwards understands the hype behind Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard is set to lead a U.S. team into the FIBA Basketball World Cup and will be doing so alongside Spoelstra, who is an assistant coach for the team. When asked about Spoelstra, Edwards said that he understands what the term "Heat Culture" means.

"He's been dope man, bringing a lot of energy and the 'Heat Culture,"' Edwards said. "It's exciting to see. His first day with the scout (team), I was like 'I see what they mean when they say Heat Culture'. They come out with a lot of energy and are right to the point and super precise with the details."

The term precedes Spoelstra's tenure with the Heat but the coach has certainly embodied the winning attitude. He had led the Heat to two NBA Championships, six NBA Finals appearances and has a regular season record of 704-491 and a postseason record of 109-75.

A cool aspect of international tournaments like the World Cup is the different combinations that occur because of nationality. This obviously extends to player and coach relationships and gives way for a different sort of mentoring for a young star like Edwards.

The guard has been designated as the "the guy" for the U.S. squad by head coach Steve Kerr and his performance through the exhibition games proves why. Edwards averaged 19.2 points and shot 51 percent in the five games, including a 34-point performance in the team's 99-91 comeback victory against Germany August 20.

Edwards will have excellent coaching throughout the tournament as the U.S. looks to earn its first gold medal since the 2014 tournament, but Spoelstra's "Heat Culture" should certainly steer the team in the right direction.