Shohei Ohtani Declined Imaging on Elbow After Cramps Before UCL Injury, GM Says

Shohei Ohtani turned down imaging on his injured arm prior to the diagnosis that ended his pitching season, Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian told reporters Saturday.

Ohtani tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow during a Wednesday start against the Cincinnati Reds.

The injury came after Ohtani and his agent Nez Balelo declined imaging after Ohtani left an August 3 start against the Seattle Mariners due to cramping in his right hand, Minasian said.

"I've received a lot of inquiries about the imaging thing, and yes, the only time we got imaging was after the injury," Minasian said, per MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. "With that being said, the imaging was offered earlier in the year, and him and his representation turned it down. And I understand why. It was a cramp in his finger, and they didn't believe it warranted imaging. So that's where that is."

Both Minasian and Angels manager Phil Nevin said it is generally the players' decision as to whether imaging is needed.

"Me, personally, I have zero regrets," Minasian said, per the Associated Press. "There's injuries that happen in baseball. This is an unfortunate one. It's obviously tough for us, tough for him and tough for the game."

