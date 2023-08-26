Aaron Rodgers' Jets Debut, Garrett Wilson Connection Has Fans Predicting Huge Season

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

They're one game in and the pair of Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson already look like they're going to fulfill the lofty expectations they carry into the 2023 NFL season.

The four-time MVP put on a Jets uniform for the first time Saturday against the New York Giants.

He was on the field for two series before making way for Zach Wilson. He finished 5-of-8 for 47 yards and a touchdown. His second drive culminated in a 14-yard touchdown pass to Wilson that will only fuel more excitement for what the tandem can achieve through the air.

As much as Wilson's touchdown catch will grab the headlines, some took note of the performance of New York's offensive line. The unit has been a sore spot this preseason and across training camp.

If there's one thing more than any other that could spoil the franchise's quest for a title, the offensive line might be at the top of the list.

Maybe it's much ado about nothing. The real games haven't started yet, and an elite quarterback can mask a lot of problems with the pass protection.

Given both the low stakes and his limited usage, it would be foolish to make many bold proclamations about Rodgers based on Saturday's game. All things considered, his outing was about as good as fans could've hoped for.