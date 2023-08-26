X

    Aaron Rodgers' Jets Debut, Garrett Wilson Connection Has Fans Predicting Huge Season

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 26, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
    Mike Stobe/Getty Images

    They're one game in and the pair of Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson already look like they're going to fulfill the lofty expectations they carry into the 2023 NFL season.

    The four-time MVP put on a Jets uniform for the first time Saturday against the New York Giants.

    He was on the field for two series before making way for Zach Wilson. He finished 5-of-8 for 47 yards and a touchdown. His second drive culminated in a 14-yard touchdown pass to Wilson that will only fuel more excitement for what the tandem can achieve through the air.

    NFL @NFL

    An absolute dart from the veteran QB 🎯 <a href="https://twitter.com/AaronRodgers12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaronRodgers12</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/nyjets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyjets</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYJvsNYG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYJvsNYG</a> on NFL Network<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/624TrfDUF6">https://t.co/624TrfDUF6</a> <a href="https://t.co/IW7f5RXHgI">pic.twitter.com/IW7f5RXHgI</a>

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    Whenever you thought you were going to be able to draft Garrett Wilson in fantasy this season you should move that up by about a full round after this.

    𝙅𝙀𝙏𝙎 𝙈𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘼🛫 @NYJets_Media

    AARON RODGERS TOUCHDOWN GARRETT WILSON WOW <a href="https://t.co/wcRGXGoVd3">pic.twitter.com/wcRGXGoVd3</a>

    Harrison Glaser @NYJetsTFMedia

    Beautiful throw<br>Beautiful catch<br><br>Aaron Rodgers ➡️ Garrett Wilson for Rodgers' 1st <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> TD<br><br>This is just the beginning 🙌🏻<br> <a href="https://t.co/9J9aOaOj3H">pic.twitter.com/9J9aOaOj3H</a>

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    Davante Adams watching Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson score TDs <a href="https://t.co/WaJQYKjZJZ">pic.twitter.com/WaJQYKjZJZ</a>

    Kimberley A. Martin @ByKimberleyA

    We get a whole season of Aaron Rodgers-Garrett Wilson plays… <a href="https://t.co/gW6jnrlSwg">pic.twitter.com/gW6jnrlSwg</a>

    Andrew Claudio @AndrewJClaudio_

    Aaron Rodgers is really my quarterback <a href="https://t.co/2zr4YrWDjp">pic.twitter.com/2zr4YrWDjp</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Jets fans watching Aaron Rodgers' first TD: <a href="https://t.co/qFLJwpESDN">pic.twitter.com/qFLJwpESDN</a>

    Rich Eisen @richeisen

    It's clear that <a href="https://twitter.com/AaronRodgers12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaronRodgers12</a> loves his new Number 17. <a href="https://twitter.com/GarrettWilson_V?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GarrettWilson_V</a>

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    I'm thinking Aaron to Garrett Wilson is about to be silly this year

    Zack Rosenblatt @ZackBlatt

    I've been saying it all offseason to anyone who asked about Garrett Wilson: <br><br>We're going to be talking about him in company with the Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chases of the world at the end of this season. Bank it.

    James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV

    Garrett Wilson is going to be ridiculous this season.

    As much as Wilson's touchdown catch will grab the headlines, some took note of the performance of New York's offensive line. The unit has been a sore spot this preseason and across training camp.

    If there's one thing more than any other that could spoil the franchise's quest for a title, the offensive line might be at the top of the list.

    Al Iannazzone @Al_Iannazzone

    Jets offensive line needs to do better against the Giants backups. Rodgers faced a lot of pressure from Wink's defense.

    Shaun Morash @ShaunMorash

    The Jets offensive line getting destroyed. Giants rolling out none of their stars, embarrassing stuff from a supposed Super Bowl talented offense

    NewEraNYJets @NewEraNYJets

    Man we really have to protect our QB man… we can't go far without our offensive line 😑

    Rich Cimini @RichCimini

    The Jets will open with two TEs. Smart. Extra protection for the QB. <a href="https://t.co/0234IUHp2l">https://t.co/0234IUHp2l</a>

    Maybe it's much ado about nothing. The real games haven't started yet, and an elite quarterback can mask a lot of problems with the pass protection.

    Given both the low stakes and his limited usage, it would be foolish to make many bold proclamations about Rodgers based on Saturday's game. All things considered, his outing was about as good as fans could've hoped for.