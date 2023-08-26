X

CFB

NEWSTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Sam Hartman's Brilliance Has Fans Talking Heisman Trophy After Notre Dame Routs Navy

    Jack MurrayAugust 26, 2023

    DUBLIN, IRELAND - AUGUST 26: Sam Hartman of Notre Dame throws his side's fourth touchdown during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic game between Notre Dame and Navy at Aviva Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
    Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

    Sam Hartman's tenure in South Bend is officially underway.

    The former Wake Forest quarterback transferred to Notre Dame for the 2023 season and his debut with the Fighting Irish came in the third annual Aer Lingus College Football Classic against Navy.

    Hartman did not disappoint, going 19-23 for 251 yards and four touchdowns as he led the Fighting Irish to a 42-3 blowout victory over the Midshipmen.

    PFF College @PFF_College

    Sam Hartman's first Notre Dame TD is a BEAUTY🎯<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/zq92vey9Gg">pic.twitter.com/zq92vey9Gg</a>

    His four touchdowns tied a program record for touchdown's in a debut, joining Jack Coan in 2021 and Ron Powlus in 1994.

    Hartman's debut comes against a Navy team that ranks 68th going into the season so the dominance is not necessarily indicative of how he and the Irish will handle all opponents. Still, seeing the offense firing on all cylinders with a consistent presence at quarterback is a welcome sign for a program that saw two quarterbacks assume the starting role in 2022 and went 9-4.

    Fans on social media were even more optimistic, hyping up Hartman's performance and even making a case for the 24-year-old to be in Heisman Trophy contention.

    Colbert @notthefakecole

    If the season ended right now, Sam Hartman is the Heisman

    AllThingsIndy @_AllThingsIndy_

    I know it's against Navy secondary but you can't ask for much better of a stat line than this through 3Q of week 0. Sam Hartman is HIM. Wear that rib baby <a href="https://twitter.com/NDFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NDFootball</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/insideNDsports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@insideNDsports</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/sam_hartman10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sam_hartman10</a> <a href="https://t.co/oPc1VLneGl">pic.twitter.com/oPc1VLneGl</a>

    Sam Hartman's Brilliance Has Fans Talking Heisman Trophy After Notre Dame Routs Navy
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    CJ Smith @cjsmith11TD

    Sam Hartman. <a href="https://t.co/NLHTBsHODN">pic.twitter.com/NLHTBsHODN</a>

    Sean Bowen @Bonsie24

    Irish are a wagon. Sam Hartman is the real deal. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoIrish?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoIrish</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NDFootball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NDFootball</a>

    Jae @jae_davisss

    Sam Hartman will play so good all year prolly a Heisman caliber season all just to be drafted in the 4th or 5th round because he's 24 years old already

    MIZZOU 2023 @NEWZOU23

    Sam Hartman looks unstoppable out there

    Michael @Scrugg5

    Sam Hartman for the heisman

    jdjrjrjrkekek @io_iololo

    Sam Hartman might be the best QB Notre Dame has had in at least the last 15 years

    Dylan Kanner @DKanner10

    Enough said, Sam Hartman for Heisman <br> <a href="https://t.co/6pTbUOVyU4">pic.twitter.com/6pTbUOVyU4</a>

    brayden 🐐 @BrayDaddy41

    Sam Hartman Is him

    lee heffernan @lpheff1

    Sam Hartman ☘️<br>You will hear that name a lot this fall! <br>Maybe even in NYC

    Can't Get Right @busbyboy22

    Wouldn't be surprise if Sam Hartman be in the heisman watch by mid-season

    James Espinosa 🎙️ @SirEdwardJames

    Sam Hartman is a legit and yes this is week 0 but he could have ND is serious contention this season.

    ✭Dallasfanindc✭ GO IRISH ☘️ @Dallasfanindc1

    SAM HARTMAN FOR THE HEISMAN 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HeismanHouse?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HeismanHouse</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Heisman?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Heisman</a> SAM HEISMAN HAS BEEN UNLEASHED AT NOTRE DAME ☘️☘️☘️ WITH SUPERSTAR ROOKIE WR JADEN GREATHOUSE!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NotreDame?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NotreDame</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoIrish?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoIrish</a> <a href="https://t.co/aLR9mXOLkR">https://t.co/aLR9mXOLkR</a>

    Joseph Manero 🤘🇻🇦 @JosephManero

    Sam Hartman is the real deal. That is all. <a href="https://t.co/C8IIDlR8V4">https://t.co/C8IIDlR8V4</a> <a href="https://t.co/H0Oz1DEAGv">pic.twitter.com/H0Oz1DEAGv</a>

    Harry August @SirHarryAugust

    Acting like you lads just found out about Sam Hartman. He is him. Heisman. Bookmark it mates. <a href="https://t.co/Cp0SrN98Rd">pic.twitter.com/Cp0SrN98Rd</a>

    Tyler Horka @tbhorka

    Backtracking a bit here, but Sam Hartman delivering a dime to Deion Colzie on the play before the Jaden Greathouse touchdown is what Notre Dame did not have with either Tyler Buchner or Drew Pyne last year <br><br>Man in his face, takes a hit, still gets a rope out to the wide receiver

    Troy Stephens @Troy_Step65

    Very impressed with this Notre Dame team right now. Also impressed with how Sam Hartman came out and performed for the Fighting Irish. I'll however be even more impressed if Notre Dame can play every game like they have played in this one right now 💚💛 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FightingIrish?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FightingIrish</a>

    Blaine Wheeler @blainewheeler21

    Sam Hartman is going to be seen on the national stage this year.<br><br>You should start thinking of his as the cream of college footballs crop. <a href="https://t.co/Z1Nz15OMt3">https://t.co/Z1Nz15OMt3</a>

    Blaine Wheeler @blainewheeler21

    Sam Hartman is going to be seen on the national stage this year.<br><br>You should start thinking of his as the cream of college footballs crop. <a href="https://t.co/Z1Nz15OMt3">https://t.co/Z1Nz15OMt3</a>

    If Hartman were to ride this performance into a Heisman Trophy victory he could further ascend the University's stature with the award. They are tied for the most winners of all-time with seven, so an eighth would put them alone at the top.

    However, it's been awhile since South Bend has produced a winner in the award as Tim Brown is the last member of the program to win the Heisman when he earned it in the 1987 season. Hartman does not head in as the favorite but he is certainly a contender.

    The next chapter of Hartman's time with the Fighting Irish is only a week away as the team is set to host Tennessee State September 2.