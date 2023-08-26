Sam Hartman's Brilliance Has Fans Talking Heisman Trophy After Notre Dame Routs Navy

Sam Hartman's Brilliance Has Fans Talking Heisman Trophy After Notre Dame Routs NavyAugust 26, 2023
Sam Hartman's tenure in South Bend is officially underway.
The former Wake Forest quarterback transferred to Notre Dame for the 2023 season and his debut with the Fighting Irish came in the third annual Aer Lingus College Football Classic against Navy.
Hartman did not disappoint, going 19-23 for 251 yards and four touchdowns as he led the Fighting Irish to a 42-3 blowout victory over the Midshipmen.
His four touchdowns tied a program record for touchdown's in a debut, joining Jack Coan in 2021 and Ron Powlus in 1994.
Hartman's debut comes against a Navy team that ranks 68th going into the season so the dominance is not necessarily indicative of how he and the Irish will handle all opponents. Still, seeing the offense firing on all cylinders with a consistent presence at quarterback is a welcome sign for a program that saw two quarterbacks assume the starting role in 2022 and went 9-4.
Fans on social media were even more optimistic, hyping up Hartman's performance and even making a case for the 24-year-old to be in Heisman Trophy contention.
AllThingsIndy @_AllThingsIndy_
I know it's against Navy secondary but you can't ask for much better of a stat line than this through 3Q of week 0. Sam Hartman is HIM. Wear that rib baby <a href="https://twitter.com/NDFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NDFootball</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/insideNDsports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@insideNDsports</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/sam_hartman10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sam_hartman10</a> <a href="https://t.co/oPc1VLneGl">pic.twitter.com/oPc1VLneGl</a>
✭Dallasfanindc✭ GO IRISH ☘️ @Dallasfanindc1
SAM HARTMAN FOR THE HEISMAN 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HeismanHouse?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HeismanHouse</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Heisman?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Heisman</a> SAM HEISMAN HAS BEEN UNLEASHED AT NOTRE DAME ☘️☘️☘️ WITH SUPERSTAR ROOKIE WR JADEN GREATHOUSE!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NotreDame?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NotreDame</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoIrish?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoIrish</a> <a href="https://t.co/aLR9mXOLkR">https://t.co/aLR9mXOLkR</a>
Tyler Horka @tbhorka
Backtracking a bit here, but Sam Hartman delivering a dime to Deion Colzie on the play before the Jaden Greathouse touchdown is what Notre Dame did not have with either Tyler Buchner or Drew Pyne last year <br><br>Man in his face, takes a hit, still gets a rope out to the wide receiver
Troy Stephens @Troy_Step65
Very impressed with this Notre Dame team right now. Also impressed with how Sam Hartman came out and performed for the Fighting Irish. I'll however be even more impressed if Notre Dame can play every game like they have played in this one right now 💚💛 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FightingIrish?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FightingIrish</a>
If Hartman were to ride this performance into a Heisman Trophy victory he could further ascend the University's stature with the award. They are tied for the most winners of all-time with seven, so an eighth would put them alone at the top.
However, it's been awhile since South Bend has produced a winner in the award as Tim Brown is the last member of the program to win the Heisman when he earned it in the 1987 season. Hartman does not head in as the favorite but he is certainly a contender.
The next chapter of Hartman's time with the Fighting Irish is only a week away as the team is set to host Tennessee State September 2.