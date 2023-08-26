X

    NFL Rumors: Bears' Trevis Gipson Receives Permission to Seek Trade Ahead of Season

    Adam WellsAugust 26, 2023

    FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 24: Trevis Gipson #99 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after a fumble recovery during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
    Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

    Coming off a down season in defensive coordinator Alan Williams' system, Trevis Gipson is looking for a new team.

    Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Chicago Bears have given Gipson permission to seek a trade with two weeks remaining before the start of the regular season.

