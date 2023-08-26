Titans' Mike Vrabel on Malik Willis: 'Love the Way That He Competed' vs. Patriots

Harry How/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel saw some good and bad from quarterback Malik Willis in the team's 23-7 victory over the New England Patriots on Friday.

"Love the way that he competed, loved it," Vrabel said of Willis in his postgame press conference.

The second-year QB went 15-of-20 for 211 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and his head coach harped on those two turnovers.

"Got to eliminate the mistakes. I think that the one there to Josh (Whyle), I thought that the protection kind of dictated that throw, that miss. And then the other one, you just have to make a better decision. But love what he was able to do after that. Just competed and finished and kept his eyes downfield. Just got to take care of the football."

Friday night may have removed any doubt as to whom will back up Ryan Tannehill under center for the Titans. Willis put in a solid performance, while 2023 second-round pick missed his second straight preseason game because of a lower-body injury.

On Saturday, Vrabel told reporters he hadn't "seen enough yet" from Levis to make a decision on who will be the backup to Tannehill.

Willis remains a work in progress, but Vrabel's comments leave the impression the 24-year-old has done more than enough to impress the coaching staff.