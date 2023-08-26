Paolo Banchero, Austin Reaves Amaze Fans as Team USA Tops New Zealand at World Cup

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Team USA shook off a slow start to earn a 99-72 victory over New Zealand in its first game of the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Saturday.

Clinging to a one point lead after the first quarter, the United States was able to open up a 45-36 lead going into halftime. A 31-point third quarter really provided the difference in the game.

Six players scored in double figures, led by Paolo Banchero's 21 points off the bench. The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year went 8-of-10 from the field and had a game-high four blocks.

Los Angeles Lakers fans keeping a close eye on Austin Reaves were surely encouraged by what they saw. The 25-year-old did a little bit of everything with 12 points, six assists and three steals.

Not surprisingly, the response from fans and analysts to what Banchero and Reaves did to help lift the United States was overwhelmingly positive.

Anthony Edwards had an inconsistent performance with 14 points and seven rebounds, but he also committed five turnovers.

It wasn't a totally clean game by the United States, but an encouraging result for head coach Steve Kerr going forward. The ball movement was terrific throughout the game, as they had a 23-12 advantage over New Zealand in assists.

The smaller American lineup did have problems on the glass. Team USA did have eight more rebounds in the game, but New Zealand had an 11-5 edge on the offensive boards.

But if the U.S. is going to shot 59.3 percent from the field (44.4 percent from three) throughout the tournament, its rebounding deficiencies likely won't be a big problem.

Next up for the United States is a matchup with Greece on Monday at 8:40 a.m. ET. The Greek squad opened play in Group C with a 92-71 victory over Jordan.