    Paolo Banchero, Austin Reaves Amaze Fans as Team USA Tops New Zealand at World Cup

    Adam WellsAugust 26, 2023

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES - AUGUST 26: Paolo Banchero #8 of the USA Men's Senior National Team passes against New Zealand as part of the 2023 FIBA World Cup on August 26, 2023 at Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.
    Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

    Team USA shook off a slow start to earn a 99-72 victory over New Zealand in its first game of the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Saturday.

    Clinging to a one point lead after the first quarter, the United States was able to open up a 45-36 lead going into halftime. A 31-point third quarter really provided the difference in the game.

    Six players scored in double figures, led by Paolo Banchero's 21 points off the bench. The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year went 8-of-10 from the field and had a game-high four blocks.

    NBA @NBA

    Paolo was moving DIFFERENT in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USABMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USABMNT</a> World Cup opening W 🔥<br><br>21 PTS, 4 REB, 4 BLK, 8/10 FG<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAWC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinForAll?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinForAll</a> <a href="https://t.co/FOKvcyU7Om">pic.twitter.com/FOKvcyU7Om</a>

    Los Angeles Lakers fans keeping a close eye on Austin Reaves were surely encouraged by what they saw. The 25-year-old did a little bit of everything with 12 points, six assists and three steals.

    FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 @FIBAWC

    Austin Reaves puts the defender on a spin cycle 🌀 😵‍💫<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAWC</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinForUSA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinForUSA</a> <a href="https://t.co/r6JJkSw3Wh">pic.twitter.com/r6JJkSw3Wh</a>

    Not surprisingly, the response from fans and analysts to what Banchero and Reaves did to help lift the United States was overwhelmingly positive.

    USA Basketball @usabasketball

    🚫 <a href="https://twitter.com/Pp_doesit?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pp_doesit</a> <br>🎯 AR<br><br>📺 ESPN2/ESPN+<br>🇺🇸 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USABMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USABMNT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinForUSA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinForUSA</a> <a href="https://t.co/W5oADb61fR">pic.twitter.com/W5oADb61fR</a>

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    *Austin Reaves touches the ball*<br><br>Filipino fans: <a href="https://t.co/MvG2K7JyxZ">pic.twitter.com/MvG2K7JyxZ</a>

    ClutchPoints @ClutchPoints

    Austin Reaves is clearly very popular in the Philippines 😅 <a href="https://t.co/ByT8AKKfXE">pic.twitter.com/ByT8AKKfXE</a>

    Sean "Spaces" Davis @Sean_Davi

    How many times does Austin Reaves need to prove he's a really damn good NBA Player

    Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

    That none of the cap space teams offered Austin Reaves $100 million over four this summer is looking dumber by the day. Lakers getting Reaves back for $56 million an outrageous bargain.

    LAbound @LAbound2

    Austin Reaves as a top ~50 player in the world might be viewed as a slight within 6 months <a href="https://t.co/l2PChgrDbc">pic.twitter.com/l2PChgrDbc</a>

    Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

    Paolo Banchero is going to be really special.

    Marco Pagliariccio @loupaya

    Paolo Banchero vs New Zealand in his international debut:<br>21 pts<br>6/8 2pts<br>2/2 3pts<br>3/5 FT<br>4 reb<br>1 ast<br>4 blk<br>25 eff<br>in 18'54"<br><br>Meanwhile in Italy: <a href="https://t.co/Fvw7F39I0r">pic.twitter.com/Fvw7F39I0r</a>

    Andy Bailey @AndrewDBailey

    Orlando has a bunch of interesting front court options, and he wouldn't be as obvious a weapon at the 5 in the NBA, but I really like Paolo Banchero as a 5.

    Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

    Paolo Banchero <a href="https://t.co/nj6FLr71Tk">pic.twitter.com/nj6FLr71Tk</a>

    NewMediaSports @NewMediaSports_

    Austin reaves and Paolo Banchero on the lakers in 2028 <a href="https://t.co/bNYRBVFCQx">pic.twitter.com/bNYRBVFCQx</a>

    Bill DiFilippo @billdifilippo

    paolo banchero fixing everything for team usa <a href="https://t.co/pHHlNxCrlb">pic.twitter.com/pHHlNxCrlb</a>

    Cam Ford @camford23

    Paolo Banchero is so unguardable. My goodness! Absolutely money for team USA 🇺🇸🏀

    Anthony Edwards had an inconsistent performance with 14 points and seven rebounds, but he also committed five turnovers.

    It wasn't a totally clean game by the United States, but an encouraging result for head coach Steve Kerr going forward. The ball movement was terrific throughout the game, as they had a 23-12 advantage over New Zealand in assists.

    The smaller American lineup did have problems on the glass. Team USA did have eight more rebounds in the game, but New Zealand had an 11-5 edge on the offensive boards.

    But if the U.S. is going to shot 59.3 percent from the field (44.4 percent from three) throughout the tournament, its rebounding deficiencies likely won't be a big problem.

    Next up for the United States is a matchup with Greece on Monday at 8:40 a.m. ET. The Greek squad opened play in Group C with a 92-71 victory over Jordan.