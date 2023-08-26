US Open Tennis 2023: Latest Odds and Predictions for Top Contenders

0 of 2

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The entire tennis world is waiting in anticipation for the next showdown between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic in the 2023 US Open men's singles final.

Alcaraz and Djokovic need to win six matches each to set up a championship showdown in New York, but given the way both men have played, it is hard to see someone else qualify for the final.

The Spanish and Serbian players combined to win the last five men's major titles. Alcaraz is the reigning US Open champion and he defeated Djokovic in five sets to win Wimbledon.

The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds recently played a three-set spectacular in Cincinnati to generate even more buzz for an incredible finale inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Iga Swiatek is once again the favorite in the women's singles draw. The top-ranked woman in the world triumphed in New York in 2022 and owns three of the last seven major titles.

The competition should be more intriguing to watch in the women's singles draw because there are plenty of contenders behind Swiatek, and that may lead to a long shot qualifying for the final.