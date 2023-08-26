US Open Tennis 2023: Latest Odds and Predictions for Top Contenders

US Open Tennis 2023: Latest Odds and Predictions for Top ContendersAugust 26, 2023
The entire tennis world is waiting in anticipation for the next showdown between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic in the 2023 US Open men's singles final.
Alcaraz and Djokovic need to win six matches each to set up a championship showdown in New York, but given the way both men have played, it is hard to see someone else qualify for the final.
The Spanish and Serbian players combined to win the last five men's major titles. Alcaraz is the reigning US Open champion and he defeated Djokovic in five sets to win Wimbledon.
The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds recently played a three-set spectacular in Cincinnati to generate even more buzz for an incredible finale inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Iga Swiatek is once again the favorite in the women's singles draw. The top-ranked woman in the world triumphed in New York in 2022 and owns three of the last seven major titles.
The competition should be more intriguing to watch in the women's singles draw because there are plenty of contenders behind Swiatek, and that may lead to a long shot qualifying for the final.
Men's Singles
Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Novak Djokovic (+125; bet $100 to win $125)
Carlos Alcaraz (+190)
Daniil Medvedev (+1000)
Jannik Sinner (+1400)
Stefanos Tsitsipas (+4000)
Alexander Zverev (+4000)
An Alcaraz-Djokovic final is the expectation for the men's singles draw.
The two players are at a higher level compared to anyone else in the world right now.
Alcaraz won two of the last three majors he entered in and made it to the semifinals in the other one. Djokovic made the championship match in his last four major appearances.
Alcaraz owns the advantage of beating Djokovic in their last Grand Slam meeting and of being the reigning champion in New York.
The top-seeded Spaniard should be motivated to beat Djokovic to win in New York this year. Djokovic did not participate in New York in 2022.
Djokovic has plenty of his own motivation since he has not won the US Open since 2018. He had two fourth-round exits, one of which was a disqualification and a loss to Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 final during that span.
Most of the usual quarterfinalists and semifinalists on the men's side did not make it that far in New York last year. Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev were the only top 10 seeds to join Alcaraz in the final eight.
Medvedev was the top seed in 2022 and he was eliminated in the fourth round by Nick Kyrgios. A bounce-back performance is expected from the Russian in 2023, but he would have to go through Alcaraz to reach the final.
Medvedev, Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev are in Alcaraz's half, while Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud and the two best American hopes Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe reside in Djokovic's half.
Upsets could happen if Alcaraz or Djokovic have a bad day, but that does not seem like it will happen anytime soon given their form.
Prediction: Alcaraz vs. Djokovic in men's singles final
Women's Singles
Odds
Iga Swiatek (+240)
Aryna Sabalenka (+475)
Coco Gauff (+700)
Elena Rybakina (+800)
Jessica Pegula (+1000)
Marketa Vondrousova (+2000)
Karolina Muchova (+2000)
Ons Jabeur (+2500)
There is at least some unpredictability lingering in the women's singles draw.
Four of the five US Open winners prior to Swiatek in 2022 earned their first major titles in New York. Sloane Stephens, Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu and Bianca Andreescu made up the collection of first-time winners.
The hard court may be viewed as Swiatek's weakest surface compared to the Paris clay and Wimbledon grass, but she proved she could win a hard-court major last year.
Aryna Sabalenka is the only hard-court major winner from the last five years in Australia or New York who poses a threat to Swiatek at the US Open.
Sabalenka reached the semifinal in all three majors this season and owns consecutive semifinal appearances in New York.
Swiatek and Sabalenka could be on a collision course for the final, but there are more contenders in the women's draw than in the men's bracket.
Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff should make deep runs in front of their home crowds and 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur should not be counted out despite her long odds to win the tournament.
Jabeur put herself in three of the last five Grand Slam finals, the most of any player in that span outside of Swiatek.
Pegula, Jabeur, Sabalenka and Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova all reside in the bottom half of the bracket. One of those four should emerge to face Swiatek, who has an easy path on paper to the final.
Prediction: Iga Swiatek vs. Aryna Sabalenka in women's singles final
