    Mookie Betts 'Thankful' for Ovation from Red Sox Fans in Return with Dodgers

    Adam WellsAugust 26, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - AUGUST 25: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers tips his hat as the fans give him a standing ovation upon his return to Fenway Park during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox on August 25, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
    Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

    Mookie Betts was happy to receive a warm welcome from the sellout crowd at Fenway Park on Friday night in his first game against the Boston Red Sox since being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

    Speaking to reporters after the Dodgers' 7-4 win, Betts said he was "thankful" for the standing ovation from the 35,653 fans in attendance.

    "I don't really remember what I was feeling. I know I was kind of shaking a little bit," Betts said of the first at bat. "But I'm just thankful. Thankful I got the ovation. ... Thankful we won."

    MLB @MLB

    "Now batting, number 50, Mookie Betts."<br><br>For the first time since September 30, 2019, <a href="https://twitter.com/mookiebetts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MookieBetts</a> returns to Fenway Park. <a href="https://t.co/1QuDE0n3Lc">pic.twitter.com/1QuDE0n3Lc</a>

