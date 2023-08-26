Mookie Betts 'Thankful' for Ovation from Red Sox Fans in Return with Dodgers

Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Mookie Betts was happy to receive a warm welcome from the sellout crowd at Fenway Park on Friday night in his first game against the Boston Red Sox since being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Speaking to reporters after the Dodgers' 7-4 win, Betts said he was "thankful" for the standing ovation from the 35,653 fans in attendance.

"I don't really remember what I was feeling. I know I was kind of shaking a little bit," Betts said of the first at bat. "But I'm just thankful. Thankful I got the ovation. ... Thankful we won."

