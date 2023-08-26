NFL Winners and Losers After 49ers Trade Trey Lance to Cowboys

0 of 5

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

They say life comes at you fast in the NFL.

No one knows that better than quarterback Trey Lance.

Back in 2021, Lance was one of the darlings of that year's draft. The San Francisco 49ers thought so highly of the North Dakota State star that they dealt three first-round picks to move up to third overall to select him.

Fast forward to 2023, and after pitching and lurching through two lackluster and injury-marred seasons, Lance was passed on the depth chart by "Mr. Irrelevant" Brock Purdy, relegated to third-string status behind Sam Darnold and then sent packing for pennies on the dollar.

Per Todd Archer and Nick Wagoner of ESPN, on Friday the 49ers traded Lance to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round pick in 2024.

It might not be a stunner of a deal, but it's a remarkable fall from grace for the player and quite the admission of failure from the team. It's a move that also produced a number of winners and losers, from California to Texas and beyond.

As the dust settles and Lance packs his bags, here's a look at some of them.