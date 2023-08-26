49ers Ripped by Fans for Reportedly Trading Trey Lance to Cowboys for 4th-Round Pick

49ers Ripped by Fans for Reportedly Trading Trey Lance to Cowboys for 4th-Round PickAugust 26, 2023
Two years after they traded up to select him with the No. 3 pick of the 2021 draft, the San Francisco 49ers reportedly dealt quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round pick.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news.
The trade comes after coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that Sam Darnold would serve as backup for Brock Purdy, leaving Lance as the third-string option.
The 49ers traded their 2021, 2022 and 2023 first-round picks, in addition to a 2022 third-rounder, to draft Lance.
Andrew Brandt @AndrewBrandt
The 49ers, a team with a good scouting history, went all in on Lance as their future. <br>That was then; this is now. <br>They now turn three first-round picks into a future fourth-rounder. <br>The Cowboys have two years left on a cheap contract to see what they have.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lance?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lance</a>
Robert Griffin III @RGIII
It's official. The 49ers decision to give up 3 first round picks to move up and draft Trey Lance is THE WORST DRAFT DAY MOVE OF ALL TIME. Only reason Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch aren't fired is they hit on the last pick of last year's draft in Brock Purdy. Now Trey has been…
Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> have traded three 1st round picks and a 3rd round pick to move up and draft Trey Lance 3rd overall in the 2021 Draft and now they traded him to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> for a mid-round pick.<br><br>Trey Lance was paid over $27 million for less than 300 snaps and 4 starts with the 49ers.… <a href="https://t.co/L3bDFpbCE2">https://t.co/L3bDFpbCE2</a> <a href="https://t.co/q4ZVDVVv7Y">pic.twitter.com/q4ZVDVVv7Y</a>
Fil Snow @bearswithfangs
This is like selling a huge part of your portfolio for a massive loss and only barely staying green because you got incredibly lucky on a penny stock in Purdy.<br><br>Whiffing this badly after having mortgaged all that draft capital would be a fireable offense for most organizations. <a href="https://t.co/J3gXt6XTtz">https://t.co/J3gXt6XTtz</a>
Lance will end his 49ers career having played eight games for San Francisco, the fewest games played by a top-five pick for his debut franchise since 1967, per ESPN Stats and Info.
Some fans pointed out that Lance will likely remain buried in the quarterback depth chart in Dallas, where the position is led by Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush.
Newy Scruggs @newyscruggs
Cooper Rush is the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> backup to Dak Prescott. He knows the offense and has won games for Mike McCarthy. Trey Lance will be the #3 QB. Tough break for Will Grier who is expected to see plenty of action vs. the Raiders Saturday. <a href="https://twitter.com/NBCDFWSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBCDFWSports</a>
Lance is owed $940,000 for 2023 and $5.3 million next season by the Cowboys, who will have the chance to decide on his fifth-year option for 2025, Schefter reported.
Dallas' final preseason game is on Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders. We'll see if Lance makes his Cowboys debut.