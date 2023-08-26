49ers Ripped by Fans for Reportedly Trading Trey Lance to Cowboys for 4th-Round Pick

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Two years after they traded up to select him with the No. 3 pick of the 2021 draft, the San Francisco 49ers reportedly dealt quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round pick.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news.

The trade comes after coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that Sam Darnold would serve as backup for Brock Purdy, leaving Lance as the third-string option.

The 49ers traded their 2021, 2022 and 2023 first-round picks, in addition to a 2022 third-rounder, to draft Lance.

Lance will end his 49ers career having played eight games for San Francisco, the fewest games played by a top-five pick for his debut franchise since 1967, per ESPN Stats and Info.

Some fans pointed out that Lance will likely remain buried in the quarterback depth chart in Dallas, where the position is led by Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush.

Lance is owed $940,000 for 2023 and $5.3 million next season by the Cowboys, who will have the chance to decide on his fifth-year option for 2025, Schefter reported.

Dallas' final preseason game is on Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders. We'll see if Lance makes his Cowboys debut.