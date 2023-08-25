Report: Keyshawn Johnson Agrees to ESPN Contract Buyout to Join Bayless, Undisputed

Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson agreed to a settlement of his $18 million ESPN contract to join Skip Bayless on FS1's Undisputed, the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported.

Johnson was let go by ESPN as part of a series of layoffs in June, but the network still controlled his rights due to the five-year, $18 million contract he signed in 2022.

He broke from the agreement "after long, arduous negotiations," Marchand wrote.

Johnson, who was named to three Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his 11 seasons as an NFL wide receiver, had previously hosted a morning show on ESPN radio and appeared on other ESPN shows. He is expected to begin his new role as Bayless' partner Monday, per Marchand.

Johnson is set to make "the same amount" at FS1 following the buyout, Marchand reported.

He will also get to hold onto his audio rights and could record radio or podcast shows with another network, per Marchand.

Bayless first announced that Johnson would be joining Undisputed Monday in a post where he described the show's "new dream team."

The announcement marked a rebranding for Undisputed, which was forced to pivot after longtime co-host Shannon Sharpe reached a buyout agreement with FS1 in May. Prior to the buyout, the relationship between Sharpe and Bayless had been visibly tense.

However, Bayless' announcement was "premature," Marchand and Ryan Glasspiegel reported for the Post. At the time of the Tweet, Johnson had not yet been released from ESPN.

As NBC Sports' Mike Florio described it, Johnson "would likely have to give up his buyout to make that happen — and ESPN (which presumably gets some sort of write off for eating Johnson's contract) would have to allow it."

Luckily for FS1, who needed a new co-host with a high enough profile to replace Sharpe, ESPN and Johnson were reportedly able to settle.

While Sharpe joins ESPN's "First Take," Johnson will be added to an ensemble cast featuring Richard Sherman, Michael Irvin, Rachel Nichols and Lil Wayne as series regulars.