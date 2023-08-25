Packers' Jaire Alexander: Jordan Love Doesn't Get 'Rattled at All' When I Talk Trash

John Fisher/Getty Images

Jordan Love still has plenty to prove, but teammate Jaire Alexander has come away impressed with the young quarterback's poise in practice.

"I don't see Jordan get rattled at all. He's pretty much the same. I'm always talking to him and trying to get in his head, but I don't think it works," the Packers' star cornerback told reporters.

Love is set to fill the massive shoes of Aaron Rodgers, who was traded to the New York Jets this offseason. The situation is not dissimilar to Rodgers taking over for Brett Favre in 2008.

Love, like Rodgers, was taken in the draft well before his predecessor was ready to relinquish the starting quarterback reins, creating tension that ultimately led to a separation.

The lone start of the Utah State product's career came during the 2021 season, which saw him struggle mightily in a 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

In 10 total NFL appearances, Love has thrown for 606 yards and three touchdowns against as many interceptions. He's fared a little better in preseason action, completing 12 of his 18 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.

Based on Alexander's comments, that improvement of play has carried over into practice sessions over the last month.