France's Evan Fournier: 'We Got Our Ass Kicked' in World Cup Loss to Canada

ADEK BERRY/AFP via Getty Images

Sometimes the simplest explanation is the best one.

"We got our ass kicked," France's Evan Fournier said when assessing his team's 95-65 loss to Canada in Group H play of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

It's hard to argue with the New York Knicks guard's assessment, as France had no answers for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds and six assists and put Canada on his back when the game was still hanging in the balance. France simply didn't have the firepower to keep up, but the overall margin of victory was quite a stunner.

After all, France is normally a strong basketball country and reached the gold medal game in the Tokyo Olympics before losing to the United States.

Fortunately for Fournier and France, the other teams in Group H—Latvia and Lebanon—don't have Gilgeous-Alexander.