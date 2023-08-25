Shohei Ohtani Rumors: 'No Way' Padres Can Afford Star in Free Agency, MLB Exec Says

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani's torn UCL will reportedly not lower his price enough to put him in range for the San Diego Padres.

One executive told Jon Heyman of the New York Post there is "no way" the Padres can afford to sign Ohtani, who could become the first $500 million player in Major League Baseball history.

Before this week, the "could" was almost certainly a "will," as Ohtani seemed primed to shatter all baseball records when he hits free agency next winter. His diagnosis of a torn UCL in his right arm threw a monkey wrench into his pending free agency, with it now being unlikely that Ohtani will be able to pitch until 2025.

Ohtani is planning to continue serving as a designated hitter while deciding his course of action.

This is the second time Ohtani has suffered a torn UCL during his playing career. The first resulted in him missing the entire 2019 season as a pitcher and then struggling mightily as a hitter and pitcher in 2020.

Ohtani has since blossomed over the last three seasons into baseball's best player, a generational slugger at the plate and a bonafide ace on the mound. While he's likely to still land a massive contract this winter, there should be significant concern regarding his future—particularly as a pitcher.

It would not be a surprise to see teams tie incentives into Ohtani's contract to ensure he'll be able to pitch (and pitch well) over the course of what will likely be a deal that pushes him into his late 30s.