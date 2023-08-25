Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors: Colts Reject Dolphins' Offer; Bears, Broncos Interested

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts rejected an initial offer from the Miami Dolphins for running back Jonathan Taylor, the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson reported.

The Dolphins continue to "engage the Colts in negotiations" for Taylor, while the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears are also reportedly interested in the running back, Jackson said.

According to Jackson, the Colts want "a first-round pick or something comparable in value" in return for Taylor.

NFL teams are required to get their rosters under the 53-man regular-season limit by Tuesday. According to ESPN's Stephen Holder, that's also the deadline the Colts gave Taylor to find a "suitable" trade partner.

Taylor led the league with 1,811 rushing yards during his All-Pro 2021 campaign but was limited by injuries last season and is rehabbing from January ankle surgery.

Taylor left training camp earlier this month to continue working on rehabilitating his ankle, Holder reported. After missing six games last season, he remains on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

When the Tuesday roster deadline rolls around, the Colts will have three options. They can count Taylor on the 53-man roster. They can place Taylor on the Reserve/PUP list, in which case he will be mandated to miss the first four games of the season. Or, they can trade him.

Taylor has made it clear he would prefer the latter option.

According to Holder, Taylor issued a "trade demand" to the Colts on July 25. The next day, Taylor's agent Malki Kawa and team owner Jim Irsay got into a public argument on social media. The conflict eventually led to the Colts giving Taylor permission to speak with other teams.

That could end up benefitting the Dolphins, who are looking for more running back depth after De'Von Achane was carted out of a preseason game with a "week-to-week" shoulder injury.

Heading into the fourth year of an $1.95 AAV rookie contract that ranks 40th among all NFL running back salaries, Taylor will expect a raise either when he signs an extension or hits free agency next spring.

The Dolphins could be looking to give a running back that kind of commitment. Miami tied for the seventh-fewest rushing yards in the NFL last season.

Given Taylor's injury history and the Colts' high asking price, however, it remains to be seen if a deal can be worked out before the rosters are set. Indianapolis "would prefer to trade him before that loose Tuesday deadline," Jackson reported.