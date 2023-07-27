Jonathan Taylor's Agent Calls Out Colts Owner Jim Irsay's 'Bad Faith' Tweet

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

So long-term extension talks between the Indianapolis Colts and running back Jonathan Taylor don't appear to be going well. Not even a little bit.

On Wednesday, Colts owner Jim Irsay accused some agents of negotiating in bad faith. Taylor's agent, Malki Kawa immediately shot right back:

Irsay's tweet perhaps came in response to a report that Taylor was one of a number of NFL running backs to take part in a Zoom meeting to discuss the depressed market for the position.

Taylor has also made his thoughts about the running back market known publicly:

Taylor is one of the most talented running backs in football, and he's in line for a major raise from the $5.1 million the Colts will pay him this upcoming season once he hits free agency next spring.

The issue for Taylor—and other elite running backs—is that teams aren't breaking the bank while negotiating long-term extensions. Instead, they are using the franchise tag to hold onto running backs and using their financial resources on other positions.

Just ask Saquon Barkley, who saw that scenario play out before agreeing to a one-year deal with the New York Giants worth up to $11 million. Or both Tony Pollard and Josh Jacobs, each stuck with the franchise tag.

"The market is what the market is," general manager Chris Ballard told reporters on Tuesday regarding extension talks with Taylor. "But saying that, like I've always told you, you pay good players. You pay guys that are gonna help you win, regardless of the position. We think very highly of Jonathan. ... We think that'll play out over time and work out the way it should either way."

Taylor and his agent seem less convinced.