Texans' C.J. Stroud Not Worried About QB Battle: 'My Job Is to Go out There and Play'

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Currently, the Houston Texans are the only team in the NFL that has not named a starting quarterback for Week One.

The team selected quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but Davis Mills and Case Keenum are also on the roster with starting experience in the league.

When asked about the lack of clarity on who will be under center for the team in the regular season, Stroud said it isn't his responsibility to make that decision and that all he can do is perform.

"I ain't tripping," Stroud said, per D.J. Bien-Aime of ESPN.com. "Just do what's on my plate. I'm not worried about anybody else's plate. I got to focus on what we got going on in this locker room and just getting better every day. It's not about any of that stuff. It's about competing every day and just getting better. That's not my job. My job is to go out there and play. I got the fun stuff to do."

Ryans had said going into training camp that the battle would be between Stroud and Mills, and the team's current depth chart has Stroud listed as the starter. This also is supported by how Mills has played more in the preseason, while Stroud has played series with the first team and has been overall getting the starter treatment.

Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik noted that all of the quarterbacks have room to grow at this point.

"They all have steps they can take," Slowik said, per Bien-Aime. "They all have places they can go with their game that they haven't quite got to yet to be more efficient and just cleaner with the operation and with the footwork and some little things like that. We'll just keep grinding through that."

Whether it's Stroud, Mills or a wild card, it may not be clear who the Texans will trot out at quarterback until closer to the opening game when the Texans take on the Baltimore Ravens.