Remembering Bray Wyatt: The Best Matches and Moments in Unforgettable WWE Career

There would be no LA Knight as we currently know him without Bray Wyatt.

That may seem like a loaded statement and one that diminishes Knight's accomplishments to this point, but one look at where that character was in late 2022, early 2023 and it becomes pretty obvious how integral Wyatt was to the elevation of the Megastar.

A rivalry that started with some typical Knight trash-talking escalated from there, involved the new Uncle Howdy persona and culminated in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at Royal Rumble in January.

The match was the surreal, supernatural, spooky match fans had come to expect out of Wyatt but it was less about the quality and presentation than it was what it meant for Knight.

A star of Wyatt's stature, a three-time world champion who had mixed it up with legitimate Superstars like John Cena and The Undertaker, did not have to work with Knight. He could have scoffed at working with a dude who was looking to establish himself on the main roster after the disaster which was the Maxx Dupri stint with Maximum Male Models.

Wyatt not only worked with him but his credibility helped enhance Knight's star and served as the launching pad for the run we are currently experiencing now.

No one could have known it at the time but the last full program Wyatt worked on gave back to the industry, providing the foundation for a breakout star who may be uber-talented and have an enormous personality made for the big time, but who needed that nudge from a guy fans already trusted to really get him on his way.

The feud also provided a defining moment for Wyatt when he shared the ring with Undertaker.

A former foe-turned-mentor and friend, The Deadman leaned in and whispered a few words that are unlikely to be shared but served as a passing-of-the-torch instance between stars of two generations.