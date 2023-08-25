Preseason 2023 NFL Week 3: Biggest Takeaways from Thursday's Games

1 of 4

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers found perfection this preseason. Their offense took the field on five different occasions through three games and scored touchdowns on every single time.

During Thursday's meeting with the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh's first-team offense pieced together an eight-play, 92-yard touchdown drive followed by a three-play, 29-yard scoring series courtesy of a short field.

Early returns signal a big jump for quarterback Kenny Pickett in his second season.

Last year's first-round draft pick completed 13-of-15 passes for 199 yards and a pair of touchdown tosses. More importantly, his command and growing familiarity with all of the weapons found within the Steelers offense creates excitement for a group often viewed as the fourth-best in the AFC North.

"[Pickett] needs to be what we need him to be," head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters at the start of training camp. "I know that he's preparing with that mindset, and I like his approach and his demeanor in that regard, but I think whether you're talking about guys like quarterbacks or guys like me as a head coach, we need to be what our team needs us to be."

The coach's comments are important, because they establish a baseline. In a division that also features Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson, the Steelers can't look at Pickett as the difference-maker. Instead, his execution of the scheme is what will determine how successful Pittsburgh can be.

Pickett is now the maestro, with George Pickens and Diontae Johnson providing dynamic targets. Veteran Allen Robinson II and the speedy Calvin Austin III are also in the mix. Running back Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are an excellent one-two punch. Pittsburgh's tight ends are massive. Finally, the organization emphasized improvements along the offensive line, and the front five is playing exceptionally well heading into the regular season.

It's preseason. All excitement must be tempered. But the Steelers wanted a more explosive offense this year and they're going to have one.